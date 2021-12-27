Caetano Veloso and Paula Lavigne test positive for covid-19 – Culture

Caetano Veloso used social media this Sunday afternoon, 26, to tell followers that he tested positive for Covid-19. his wife, the actress Paula Lavigne, also has the new coronavirus.

“After a week of negative results for daily tests correctly required by television show productions, Paulinha and I tested positive for covid-19, in Bahia, where we arrived 5 days ago,” said the artist.

Caetano Veloso and his wife are vaccinated against the Covid-19. According to the singer, the symptoms of the disease are mild precisely because they have been immunized. “We are fine and we attribute this to the fact that we are vaccinated. The important thing is that whoever can do the test. And above all that everyone gets vaccinated with the three doses,” he said.

The singer also stressed that people need to continue protecting themselves, even with the decrease in the number of deaths in Brazil and attacked the government’s leadership Bolsonaro about vaccines for children. “The pandemic is not over and the new variant is very contagious. It is unacceptable that the federal government interferes with the program approved by Anvisa for the vaccination of children. That the Brazilian State get rid of this government”, he concluded.

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, wants parental authorization and a medical prescription to release childhood vaccinations against covid. On a tour of Praia Grande in mid-December, on the coast of São Paulo, he again criticized the release of Anvisa and said that the regulatory body’s position is ‘unbelievable’.

In manifesto, the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics defends the vaccination of children against the coronavirus.