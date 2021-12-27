Caetano Veloso and Paula Lavigne test positive for Covid-19

The singer Caetano Veloso, 79 years old, and his wife, the businesswoman Paula Lavigne, of 52, tested positive for Covid-19. The information is from CNN Brasil.

Caetano has already taken three doses of the vaccine against the disease, two from the conventional cycle plus the booster dose of the immunizing agent. The musician from Bahia is asymptomatic, and tested positive soon after his wife felt symptoms and confirmed the contamination.

According to CNN, on Wednesday (22), the two returned to Salvador, Bahia, after a series of trips across the country, and the businesswoman was feeling tired and decided to take the test, confirming her suspicion.

With Paula’s positive result, the whole family underwent testing, but beyond that, only the singer was infected.

“Caetano is not feeling anything. Zero. I’m just really tired. Only. Really, we have to encourage people to get the vaccine, because it works”, the businesswoman told CNN.

Later, the singer himself made a post on his Instagram commenting on him and his wife having been diagnosed with the disease but being well, attributing their good health to the Covid vaccination.

“After a week of negative results for daily tests correctly required by television show productions, Paulinha and I tested positive for covid-19, in Bahia, where we arrived 5 days ago. We are fine and we attribute this to the fact that we are vaccinated. The important thing is that whoever can get tested. And above all that everyone gets vaccinated with the three doses. The pandemic is not over and the new variant is very contagious”, wrote the musician.

A notorious critic of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Caetano took the opportunity to criticize the position of the Federal Government which, according to him, hinders the program for vaccinating children, approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

“It is unacceptable that the federal government interferes with the program approved by ANVISA for the vaccination of children. May the Brazilian State get rid of this government”, said Caetano.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

