Caetano Veloso says he is with Covid-19 and attacks Bolsonaro government on social networks – 12/26/2021 – Illustrated

Caetano Veloso reported on his Instagram profile that he received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19. His wife, Paula Lavigne, also contracted the virus. Both do well.

The musician informed that he had been being tested daily to appear on television programs and that, five days ago, he and Lavigne received a positive diagnosis for the disease.

“We are fine and we attribute it to the fact that we are vaccinated,” he wrote. “The important thing is that whoever can do it must do the test. And above all that everyone gets vaccinated with the three doses.”

In the publication, the musician asked his followers to be careful and warned that the pandemic is still ongoing. He even criticized the way the Bolsonaro government is handling the vaccination of children. “May the Brazilian State get rid of this mismanagement,” he said.

Bolsonaro echoed his Health minister, Marcelo Queiroga, and said, the week before, that “there is no child death” so that children can be vaccinated.

The statement was made after the Ministry of Health received a favorable recommendation from Anvisa for the application of the Pfizer vaccine in children between 5 and 11 years old, an age group that registered 301 deaths until the beginning of December, according to the Epidemiological Surveillance System of the flu.

Veloso participated in Roda Viva, on TV Cultura, on Monday, six days ago. The program, however, was already recorded.​

To the journalists who participated in the program, Caetano said that his “heart is with Ciro and Lula”. In October, in the report, he had already indicated his intention to vote.

“Lula is a figure in the history of Brazil that I can’t help but admire and not feel affection for,” he said. “No Vou Leaver”, one of the main tracks of “Meu Coco”, targets Jair Bolsonaro’s setbacks. “We are going through a difficult period, which denies everything that can be beautiful in a song or in life a lot.”