Emergency Assistance brought around 20 operational innovations to the Brazilian assistance system. Among this, Caixa Tem, an application designed to make payments, is seen as one of the program’s greatest legacies. The information comes from a study by the World Bank, carried out in partnership with the British Embassy and the Ministry of Citizenship.

Caixa Tem is a great legacy of Emergency Aid for Brazil

According to the document, “The application via application was used by just over 50% of the program’s beneficiaries, representing a pioneering innovation in Brazilian social policy.”

Furthermore, the document considers that the mechanism may have excluded some individuals due to the exclusivity of this means to obtain the benefit from people not registered in the Cadastro Único. According to the document:

“Given the significant portion of the population without internet access or familiarity with smartphones, no target audience of the program should have limited access to this means – which should be integrated with traditional means of in-person registration as an additional option, but not as a limitation”.

Finally, according to the government, Caixa Tem used for Emergency Aid made possible the introduction of Digital Social Savings and the banking of more than 100 million people in 9 months.

