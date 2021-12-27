Share Tweet Share Share Email



Can loan be released by Caixa’s applications? THE Federal Savings Bank will announce, in September, the rules for the microcredit program that will be offered to users of cashier app. According to information supplied by the bank’s president, Pedro Guimarães, the proposal is to offer loans to account holders of the financial institution who have digital social savings accounts.

THE credit amount it can vary between R$500 and R$3,000, pre-approved and with a period of 18 to 24 months to pay. Hiring will be done by the application itself. The information was disclosed in an interview given by the executive to the program “Sem censorship”, on TV Brasil, on August 2nd.

Guimarães highlighted that the idea is to offer microcredit to 30 million people. The program provides that people who take out the loan will know the value of the installments they are going to pay.

Today, Caixa Tem is used to receive payments for social programs from the federal government, such as emergency aid, emergency withdrawal from the FGTS, the salary bonus from the PIS and the Bolsa Família.

“Most people cannot calculate compound interest. The important thing is how much I’m going to pay per month and whether it fits in the budget. So, we are going to launch this program when Bolsa Família takes place. About the new Bolsa Família, Caixa Econômica and I are involved in the operational part, who is really doing this discussion is the Ministry of Citizenship with the Ministry of Economy”, he highlighted.

Caixa informed that it will still disclose the date on which the program will be effectively offered. According to the bank’s president, the expectation is to align the supply of resources with the end of payment of installments of emergency aid.

He also mentioned the reformulation of the Bolsa Família social program and the perspective that this group could not be contemplated with the offer of this microcredit, due to the impossibility of paying the loan, although the government is studying other forms of granting credit to this public, as a consigned:

"We are going to combine the end of emergency aid with the beginning of the microcredit program for 30 million people. We are going to combine it with two groups: the group that will receive the Bolsa Família, this group is unable to pay, so it is an income transfer, and the group that is able to pay", explained the president. Source: Extra Globo














