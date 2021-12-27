Celebrities Celebrate Gloria Groove’s Victory at ‘Show of the Celebrities’ | Famous Show

And she gave it!!! Gloria Groove was crowned the great champion of the Show dos Famosos this Sunday, 12/26, after a close dispute and with beautiful performances alongside Wanessa Camargo, Vitor Kley and Robson Nunes. On the networks, fans were thrilled with the singer’s victory in Domingão with Huck – among them several famous ones, such as Tais Araújo and Pabllo Vittar. Come and see!