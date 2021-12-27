Celebrities Celebrate Gloria Groove’s Victory at ‘Show of the Celebrities’ | Famous Show

And she gave it!!! Gloria Groove was crowned the great champion of the Show dos Famosos this Sunday, 12/26, after a close dispute and with beautiful performances alongside Wanessa Camargo, Vitor Kley and Robson Nunes. On the networks, fans were thrilled with the singer’s victory in Domingão with Huck – among them several famous ones, such as Tais Araújo and Pabllo Vittar. Come and see!
Pabllo Vittar did not hide his friend’s pride and insisted on exalting her in his networks:
“Congratulations mommy! You’re an artist! I love you!”, wrote Pabllo Vittar.
Tais Araújo also took the opportunity to exalt Gloria on his social networks:
Champion of the Domingão painting in 2018, singer Mumuzinho also celebrated the artist’s title:
Gloria Groove is the champion of the ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Globo
Ludmilla, champion of the Show dos Rendos in 2019, also made a point of paying homage to Gloria. Recently, the two launched a partnership in the project “Lud Sessions”.
Digital influencer and ex-BBB Mari Gonzalez also celebrated on her profile:
Singer Dilsinho said that he already knew that the title would go to the singer, due to her performance throughout the frame:
Review Gloria Groove’s performance in honor of Jennifer Lopez at the ‘Show of the Famous’ Finals:
Gloria Groove Honors Jennifer Lopez