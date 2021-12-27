Check out 10 SUVs to be launched in 2022 in Brazil

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is one of the SUVs for 2022 (Photo: Chery / Publicity)

Automakers have been revealing the news for 2022 since the middle of this year. Garage 360 advances some models that will arrive here. Next, you check 10 SUVs to be launched in Brazil in 2022!

10 SUVs to be launched in 2022 in Brazil

New Jeep Renegade

The Renegade was one of the best-selling SUVs in 2021 and, in 2022, it will come with new features. For example, the 2.0 diesel engine will only be the new 1.3 turbo flex engine 185 hp – available in 4×2 and 4×4 configurations and with 6- or 9-speed automatic transmission options. According to Stellantis, the new Jeep Regenade is scheduled for early next year.

Fiat 376

Fiat’s SUV coupe is expected to debut in the second half of 2022. Fiat Project 376 it still doesn’t have an official name, besides, according to the specialized press, it could even be that the model is a “cousin” of the Fiat Pulse and Fiat Cronos.

New Fiat Pulse

The new Pulse will come with relevant innovations in 2022. One of them is the sports version Abarth – with a 1.3 turbo flex engine of 185 hp and 270 Nm, the same that currently equips Fiat Toro and the Jeep Compass.

It is noteworthy that the Pulse Abarth should be the first model of the sports division developed in Brazil.

Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X Pro

The Caoa Tiggo 5X Pro is expected to arrive in early 2022. The new SUV will feature new design and mechanics. Meanwhile, in its interior, highlight for the console that will gain lines similar to the Tiggo 7 and floating multimedia center.

Equinox Chevrolet

THE new Equinox is expected to arrive in early 2022, as its debut was impacted by the global semiconductor crisis. On the outside, the model will come with a new chrome front grille, restyled front and rear bumpers and taillights with new LED elements.

The interior of the new Equinox will come more connected, with 4G with Wi-Fi on board and support for Alexa and Spotify apps

SUVs that will be launched in 2022 in Brazil, continue here…

BYD Song Plus

BYD will launch in Brazil the SUV Song Plus, with a very bold look. In addition, according to sources, the autonomy of the model will be up to 1,200 km with just one tank of fuel.

Jeep Compass 4x

For 2022 we will also be able to count on the Jeep Compass 4x. That’s because the brand intends to launch the hybrid version of the SUV around here.

The model will have four-wheel drive and two engines, which deliver a combined power of 240 hp. One of the engines is the 1.3 turbo of 180 hp and 270 Nm.

Great Wall Haval H6

China’s Great Wall Motor should finally launch its Haval H6 SUV. The model is already a success in China and will come with an even more refined design.

In addition, the SUV, around here, may have two engine options: 1.5 turbo with 171 hp and 285 Nm and 2.0 turbo with 227 hp and 385 Nm.

Caoa Exeed LX

Luxury model that we will see in 2022. The SUV Exeed LX is based on Tiggo 7, but will come with a very different design. Also, news in the interior, with instrument panel and with new multimedia center.

Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

THE new Tiggo 8 Pro has everything to be one of the main launches of Caoa Chery in Brazil in 2022. The news of the new SUV is due to the more sophisticated look and finish.

With 7 seats, we can already know about the 8 airbags, cooling and heating functions, new multimedia center and seats with electrical adjustments.

With information from the Terra and 4 Rodas website