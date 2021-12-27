Check out 11 Netflix movies to enjoy with the family at the end of the year

This year, Netflix released movies that are meant to be watched in the company of family and friends. In the December catalogue, for example, the feature Unforgivable, with Sandra Bullock, is one of the highlights on the platform.

Other fun productions are also present, with emphasis on Brazilian artists as protagonists. Larissa Manoela stars in the Lulli release this Sunday (26/12). Maísa Silva, Leandro Hassum and Edmilson Filho are also present in other national films. Check out the list:

Confessions of an excluded girl

Confessions of an excluded girl tells the story of Tetê, a 16-year-old girl who does not accept herself either at home or at school. The film shows the adaptation of the young woman when moving from Barra da Tijuca to Copacabana, where she goes to live with her parents, who are unemployed, and her grandparents. In this new phase of her life, Tete tries everything not to be bullied again and have a social life. Confessions, like Lulli, is based on the literary work Confessions of an Excluded Girl, Unloved and (A Little) Dramatic, by Thalita Rebouças.

teacher octopus

Award-winning 2021 Oscar in the documentary category, addresses the unlikely relationship of documentary filmmaker Craig Foster with a young octopus in an algae forest in South Africa. The film documents the documentary filmmaker’s visits and tracking of the octopus for months, and it is so he gains the wild animal’s trust, and together they discover more about the mysteries of the deep sea, with a never-before-seen relationship between the human and the wild animal.

Goats of the plague

The film can be considered a classic national comedy, starring Edmilson Filho and Matheus Nachtergaele, in Cabras da Peste we follow the story of a policeman from the interior of Ceará who travels to São Paulo to rescue Celestina, a goat, considered a heritage of Ceará. Arriving in São Paulo, the police officer from the interior is reinforced by a police clerk, willing to get out of the doldrums and help, even though he is not his specialty.

double father

In this plot we see Vincenza, a young woman played by Maisa, who turns 18 and after spending her whole life with her mother in a hippie community, she decides to fulfill one of her greatest dreams: meeting her father. What I didn’t expect is that I would end up finding two parents. The film was born with a script by Thalita Rebouças and was later adapted and released as a book.

Red alert

The plot begins when an Interpol red alert is issued and FBI top investigator Dwayne Johnson, playing John Hartley, steps in, with the goal of locating one of the world’s most wanted criminals, ‘The Bishop’ starring Gal Gadot, the most successful art thief in the world. To help in this mission, Dwayne will have the help of Nolan Booth, played by Ryan Renolds. The big adventure takes the trio around the world on an adventure where anything can happen.

Unforgiven

Unforgivable is currently one of the most watched movies on Netflix. The film tells the story of Ruth, in an attempt to get back together in society after spending 20 years in prison on charges of having killed a police officer on duty the day she was evicted from her home. Discriminated by society, the protagonist faces difficulties in re-socializing and goes in search of the sister with whom she lost contact when she was arrested. The cast starring Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal and Rob Morgan adds even more weight to the plot, which discusses resocialization, guilt, sacrifice and love.

love and monsters

Giant creatures take over the earth, forcing what’s left of humanity to seek underground shelter. And so the film begins, seven years after the apocalypse, when Joel Dawson, played by Dylan O’Brien, manages to connect via radio with his high school girlfriend and decides to take a risk on an adventure to find his beloved, who lives there are 130km away from it.

exchange journals

Exchange diaries is the story of friends Bárbara and Talia, together decide to do an exchange program in the United States, what didn’t count is that their plans wouldn’t turn out as expected. Barabara, dreamed of New York and ends up in Woodstock, 2 hours away from the capital. And Talia, a rebellious and very free girl, stays with a patriotic and conservative couple. Starring Larissa Manoela and Tathi Lopes, the plot reveals a story of love and friendship.

Din and the genius dragon

In the plot, Din is a humble young university student with high aspirations and who has never forgotten his childhood friend. One day, Din stumbles across Long, a powerful dragon capable of fulfilling wishes – any wish! Which opens up a new world for her, together they set off on a funny adventure across Shanghai, looking for answers to questions from life and also from her best friend.

alright next christmas

‘Top 1’ on its national premiere, the film is a drama starring Leandro Hassum, Danielle Winits and cast. It tells the story of Jorge, a man who hates Christmas and avoids celebrating as much as possible. After falling from the roof of his house, he only wakes up on the eve of the celebration, not remembering that he lived the entire year, in an endless cycle.

