Check the horoscope of all signs for the week of December 27th to January 2nd

The mood is, as well as the calendar year, in a turning point! And what’s best about all of this: in addition to the cycle renewal, we will still have our faith reinforced with extremely relevant movements in the sky.

This week, the waning moon it gradually diminishes its luminosity, also getting less and less visible time in the night sky. So it will gradually make room for the New Moon which happens next Sunday, January 2nd, 2022. In other words, the sky practically presents us with a new lunar cycle starting right after New Year’s Eve. Is it or is it not an amazing opportunity to celebrate the New Year with a lot of transformative energy?

THE Sun and the Moon inaugurate a new lunation, close together in the sign of Capricorn and in conjunction with Ascella, the Zeta star of the Sagittarius Constellation. Located under one of the archer’s arms, Ascella it reinforces the desire to fulfill high ideals and the strength needed to move towards an ideal future.

But there’s more! The new year also arrives shortly after a simply magical novelty in the sky: on Wednesday, the 29th, the planet Jupiter, ruler of expansion, of faith, of journeys towards knowledge and also of protection, enters the sign of Pisces, where he feels at home. In this mutable sign of the element water, the gas giant of our Solar System finds its most mystical symbolic abode.

With Jupiter in Pisces, we will open 2022 with faith and hope on the rise! Even because Jupiter in Pisces also refers to spirituality and healing at its highest level. Therefore, its dark facet may just mean the exaggeration of this aspect, also bringing the risk of illusion. Then, by expanding awareness, we can make the most of this placement in the sky. Jupiter stays in Pisces until May 2022, when it will enter the sign of Aries, opening a new cycle through the zodiac.

For those of you who accompany me with the weekly forecasts, I would like to thank you in advance for the audience and for the company, also taking the opportunity to wish a 2022 full of peace, love and success. A new cycle is starting and, for sure, we will be even closer, as many new things are coming!

Happy New Year! Love is the law, love under will!

Check below the Weekly Horoscope with trends for the 12 signs of the zodiac for the period December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

– Tip: If you know your Ascendant, read the trends for that sign as well. To understand the relationship between rising sign and horoscope, see my article on this topic on my website!

– If you don’t know your ascendant, you can calculate your Astral Map for free by clicking on this link: www.virginiagaia.com.br/mapa-astral-gratuito

Aries

Take the week to plan, Arian. You need to know where you want to go. What are your long-range goals and plans? It is not enough to believe, it is necessary to have clear objectives.

Bull

The moment helps you to make a profound review of your values, Taurus. Take advantage of these days to read, study and expand your knowledge. Have you thought about courses and studies for the year that is about to start? Plan yourself.

Twins

You are full of change, Gemini. But, for this, it is important that you know how to plan. Try to learn from experience: both yours and other people’s.

Cancer

Pay more attention to your relationships, Cancerian. The moment asks you to be more present and also to know how to grow together. Also think about productive partnerships.

Lion

It is essential to take care of your routine and your day to day, Leo. Beware of year-end excesses. It is important that you are able to take care of yourself, even though it is outside your usual schedule.

Virgin

Heaven favors your personal expression, Virgo. Do something fun and also invest time to improve what you do best. Seduction is also on the rise, so enjoy.

Lb

It’s time to be more at home and closer to your family, Libra. It’s also important that you value your intimacy and avoid unnecessary exposure.

Scorpion

Pay attention to your words, Scorpio. Remember that less can often mean more and that controlling your excess thoughts can make you better plan your next steps.

Sagittarius

It’s time to invest time and money smartly, Sagittarius. So, pay attention to finances and avoid unnecessary expenses. It is essential that you also know where to spend your time.

Capricorn

Celebrate the new phase, Capricorn. This week’s New Moon leaves you renewed. Take the opportunity to leave behind what no longer serves and focus on the future.

Aquarium

The moment favors your reflection, Aquarius. Try to sleep well and rest your mind to prepare for what is to come. Use your intuition and work on themes related to spirituality.

Fish

Your mind is on the future, Pisces. You just have to be careful not to dream too much and end up forgetting about the present. Be with friends, but remember not to expect too much from people.

