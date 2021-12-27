check the numbers that were drawn the most in the contest.

On December 31, Caixa Econômica Federal will draw the traditional Mega da Virada. The 2440 contest will draw an estimated prize of 350 million reais, the largest in the history of the lottery, lottery houses have been taking bets since the 16th of November.

Each person has their own strategy for choosing numbers. While some people tend to bet on important dates, lucky numbers, or pick randomly, others look at past contests to see which tens were drawn the most and which tens never came out.

Most drawn numbers at Mega da Virada

According to Caixa, 72 dozen were drawn in 12 competitions. The number that came out the most was 10, drawn four times. In second place, four numbers tie: 03, 05, 20 and 36. Each one was drawn three times.

The survey points out 17 dozens that have already been drawn twice since 2009: 02, 11, 17, 18, 22, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 51, 53, 56 and 58. , the numbers that were drawn only once in the Mega-Sena da Virada are: 01, 04, 06, 12, 14, 16, 24, 25, 27, 29, 30, 31, 32, 43, 45, 46, 47 , 49, 50, 52, 55, 57.

And 16 dozens that were never drawn: 7, 8, 9, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 39, 44, 48, 54, 59 and 60.

Mega da Virada has been held since 2009, and 12 contests have already been drawn with 109 winners.

This is a special contest, so the prize is not cumulative. If there is no winner with the 6 tens, the value will be divided among the five tens correctors. The promised amount is greater than that of 2020, when Caixa estimated the premium at 300 million reais.

How to bet on Mega da Virada

To place your bet on Mega da Virada, all you have to do is go to a lottery store across the country, using the Loterias Caixa app or online. The value of the single bet, with 6 numbers, is 4.50 reais. Above all, it is worth mentioning that bets must be made with a specific Mega da Virada wheel.

If the winner of Mega da Virada takes the prize alone, and applies the money to savings, he will have an income of 1.5 million reais a month, still enough money to buy 40 mansions worth 8.75 million reais each.

The 2440 contest will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) and will be broadcast live over the internet, on Caixa’s official YouTube channel. The draw will also be broadcast directly from TV Globo studios, as is traditional.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / shutterstock.com