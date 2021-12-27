Chevette driver who caused an accident with Camaro in Ribeirão das Neves is arrested | Minas Gerais

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Chevette driver who caused an accident with Camaro in Ribeirão das Neves is arrested | Minas Gerais 2 Views

  • VIDEOS: Accident with red Camaro and six other cars leaves injured on avenue in Greater Belo Horizonte

Red Camaro crashes into six other vehicles and leaves injured on the avenue in Grande BH

Red Camaro crashes into six other vehicles and leaves injured on the avenue in Grande BH

The raid took place this Saturday afternoon (25) on Avenida Dionísio Gomes, in the Veneza neighborhood. A video showing the wrecked cars was taken by a viewer from TV Globo. (look above)

According to information from the Fire Department, at least nine people were injured.

Firefighters said there was a fuel leak on the road and there was a risk of explosion, but sawdust was thrown on the track.

What does the Civil Police say

“On the traffic accident with a victim, registered yesterday (25), in stream of snow, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) ratified the arrest of the driver in flagrante delicto for the crime provided for in Article 306, paragraph 1, item I, of Law 9503/97 (Driving a motor vehicle with altered psychomotor capacity due to the influence of alcohol or of another psychoactive substance that determines dependence. § 1. The conducts provided for in the caput will be verified by: I – concentration equal to or greater than 6 decigrams of alcohol per liter of blood or equal to or greater than 0.3 milligram of alcohol per liter of air alveolar). He was sent to the prison system, where he will be available to the courts.”

VIDEO: Red Camaro Accident in Greater Belo Horizonte

VIDEO: Red Camaro Accident in Greater Belo Horizonte

Accident with a red Camaro — Photo: Camila Falabella/ TV Globo

Accident with Red Camaro in Ribeirão das Neves — Photo: Heitor Fernando

Accident with Red Camaro — Photo: Heitor Fernando

Chevette ‘fly’ and crashes into a red Camaro — Photo: Military Police

Red Camaro was destroyed — Photo: Military Police

Accident was on Avenida Dionísio Gomes — Photo: Military Police

At least nine people were injured in the accident — Photo: Camila Falabella/ TV Globo

The most watched videos from g1 Minas:

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

gas canisters are washed away

A video circulating on social media shows gas canisters being dragged by a flood in …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved