China has the highest number of Covid cases in 21 months – News

The Chinese city of Xi’an, with the 13 million inhabitants in confinement, announced this Sunday (26) a “total” cleanup operation and more severe restrictions, on the day the country registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases in 21 months.

Authorities on Sunday confirmed 206 new cases, the highest number in 24 hours since March 2020.

China has been applying the “zero Covid” strategy since last year and has tightened surveillance to prevent an outbreak of the disease ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will take place in February.

Sporadic outbreaks, however, continue to be detected. After a small outbreak of Covid, the city of Xi’an, known for the sculptures of terracotta warriors, has been in lockdown since last Thursday (23).

Of the 206 infections registered this Sunday, Xi’an was responsible for 155 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 500 in recent weeks. In order to curb the spread, authorities announced large-scale tests on the entire population.

Nearly 29,000 people were isolated in hotels, said He Wenquan, a senior official in the Xi’an government.

This Sunday, the city will start a total disinfection. Restrictions have been tightened, and only one person from each household can go out every three days to shop for essentials. Before it was possible to go out every two days.