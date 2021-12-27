China Records Highest Number of Covid Cases in 21 Months – World

The Chinese city of Xi’an, with 13 million inhabitants in confinement, announced this Sunday (26) a “total” cleanup operation and more severe restrictions, on the day the country registered the higher number of cases of Covid-19 in 21 months.

Authorities announced this Sunday 206 new cases, the highest number in just one day since March 2020.

China has been implementing a “zero Covid” strategy since last year and has tightened surveillance to prevent an outbreak of the disease ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will take place in February. But sporadic outbreaks continue to be detected.

rigid insulation

After a small outbreak of Covid, the city of Xi’an, known for its terracotta warrior sculptures, has been in ‘lockdown’ since Thursday.

Of the 206 infections registered this Sunday, Xi’an was responsible for 155 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 500 in recent weeks. To curb the spread, authorities announced large scale tests across the entire population.

Nearly 29,000 people were isolated in hotels, said He Wenquan, a senior official in the Xi’an government.

This Sunday, the city will start a “total” disinfection.

And the restrictions were tightened. Only one person from each household can go out every three days to shop for essentials. Before it was possible to go out every two days.

China has been applying the “zero Covid” strategy for more than a year to limit new cases as much as possible.