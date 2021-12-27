Chinese horoscope 2022: predictions for each zodiac sign in the Year of the Water Tiger

A few days before the end of the year, many want to know what 2022 has in store for them, so that they don’t hesitate to turn to astrology and thus know their future in broad strokes, taking into account the sign under which they were born. THE chinese astrology has 12 animal cycles per year, known as the Chinese zodiac.

Chinese New Year 2022 is the “Year of the Water Tiger“, which means it will be more diplomatic and peaceful.



WATER TIGER YEAR FORECASTS FOR EACH SIGN

2022 CHINESE HOROSCOPE FOR THE RAT

The lives of holders of this sign will change drastically. The tiger will change its routine and propose a new life. The time of confinement, fear and frustration will be left behind, now they will be able to pack their bags and venture on new journeys.

2022 CHINESE HOROSCOPE FOR BUFFALO

This year, the buffaloes will rethink their lives and choose to take a break. Those who have this sign are characterized by being responsible and organized, so they will leave probates, inheritances, accounts in order if they finally dare to follow what the tiger has prepared for them.

2022 CHINESE HOROSCOPE FOR TIGER

2022 will be a gap year for them. During this period, you can have fun remembering the best moments from the past, such as trips or great deeds. They will enjoy your life like a James Bond movie or The Crown.” See also: What personality does the Tiger have in Chinese horoscopes?

2022 CHINESE HOROSCOPE FOR RABBIT

Those who belong to this sign will have a great feeling of pleasure. Your fans will chase you all the time; in the same way, you will enjoy the sudden changes in your schedule and schedule, you will have a new professional landscape that will surface successfully.

2022 CHINESE HOROSCOPE FOR THE DRAGON

The health deteriorated by the buffalo attack will finally improve with the start of the Chinese New Year. From that moment on, dragons will be a new person and will become an example of the community. Duels, separations and other sad moments will be a thing of the past. They will be more endearing and will attract new loves.

2022 CHINESE HOROSCOPE FOR SNAKE

Those who have been dispassionate for many years will find motivation through 2022. The tiger will shake your wrong areas and pull you out of the cave to shine again in society.

2022 CHINESE HOROSCOPE FOR THE HORSE

Your generous personality will give you sustainable projects, will improve your holistic health, your habits, your constancy; as well, they will have original and creative ideas that will keep you running.



2022 CHINESE HOROSCOPE FOR GOAT

The tiger will give you great leaps of joy and sadness, will experience strong emotions and will face bittersweet farewells. Your professional or professional future will have unexpected changes, as your skills will become the best resources for this new time.

2022 CHINESE HOROSCOPE FOR THE MONKEY

The health of this sign will be revitalized with holistic techniques: rest, naps, yoga, tai chi kung, diet, meditation, family constellations, among others. A strong fall can come, so you must be prepared and therefore not succumb to the tiger’s claws.

2022 CHINESE HOROSCOPE FOR ROOSTER

It will be a busy year in which they cannot find calm and will be hemmed in with unresolved issues. Time must be devoted to dealing with internal conflicts. A person who alters his peace can come, so he must keep his temperance.



2022 CHINESE HOROSCOPE FOR DOG

They will be very enthusiastic. You will find new partners or investors that will facilitate the creation of new companies, NGOs, settlements to display your artwork, food, cosmetics, clothing, and more. It will be a time of creativity, where you will have the support of friends and have the economic means to carry out your plans. It will be the center of attention and will have coherence.

2022 CHINESE HOROSCOPE FOR CHANCHO

After losing friends or loved ones to the pandemic and forgiving it like a rock, holders of this sign will continue to be surprised by unexpected changes. The affection of your loved ones can balance your health, cyclothymia, fluctuating states of depression and euphoria, or your refuge in addictions.

