Christian ‘buys’ Lara with zest and leftovers; find out how· TV news

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will find a way to reconnect with Lara (Andreia Horta) in Um Lugar ao Sol. He will head up a food reuse project at Redentor and will include Noca’s (Marieta Severo) restaurant in the idea. Thus, the faker will become more and more involved with his ex-fiancée in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In scenes planned to air in this Tuesday’s chapter (28) , the character of Cauã Reymond will carry out his sustainability project.

The idea is that food discarded from the Redentor chain stores because they are close to their expiration date, but in good condition, should be taken to the Noca restaurant for good use.

Thus, the owner of the establishment will set up a kitchen-school to deal with the “leftovers” and train low-income professionals. The project’s implementation will impress Lara, who will start to become more and more involved with Christian/Renato.

Mateus (Danton Mello), husband of Andreia Horta’s character, will feel jealousy and distrust, and he’ll be right: even before discovering that the rich man is actually her fiance impersonating her brother, Lara will be enchanted by Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes ) and start having an affair with him.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year. The serial will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

