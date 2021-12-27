Christian pays Joy to walk away from Ravi and causes tragedy · TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will make another mistake in Um Lugar ao Sol. With the intention of helping Ravi (Juan Paiva) to prosper, the entrepreneur will pay Joy (Lara Tremouroux) to disappear from the life of her husband and son. The rebel will use the money to buy paint and die while she is spraying on the 9 o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the next few chapters of the serial, Adel’s friend (Samantha Jones) will discover that the protagonist has usurped the identity of the rich twin. She will then start blackmailing Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) into keeping the secret.

The young woman will still spend some time missing and separated from the former driver of the Asunción. When she returns, Joy will go after Christian to ask for more money and will be surprised by a “proposal” from the boy.

“Well, since I know you came after money, let’s do this: tell me how much you want, and we’ll close the matter. Yes, because I can even go back to giving you an amount per month, but with one condition : you stay away from the Ravi. Do we understand?”, Santiago’s son-in-law (José de Abreu) ​​will impose.

The rich man will still humiliate the girl: “Tell me something, in all honesty: a graffiti artist like you, abandoned in life, completely precarious, immature… Do you really think you’re in a position to take care of a child? Subject closed, then. Say what you want and I’ll pay you up to double, as long as you disappear, disappear from Ravi’s life for good.”

The character of Lara Tremouroux will decide to spend everything he will have received from the executive on paint cans and will end up graffiti in a risky region. The girl will fall and die instantly.

Ravi will be devastated by his wife’s accident and will vent to his best friend after the funeral. “Before Joy died, Adel was suspicious that someone made up her mind. Out of nowhere, she started with some crazy talk that it was better not to look for Chico anymore, not to return home, saying that it was no good for to be a mother, who was good for nothing”, will tell the good guy.

The protagonist will feel guilty about the graffiti artist’s death and will try to change the subject. However, the humble boy will continue to share his suspicions with the usurper. “Who would come to Joy and say something like that? So she would never look for Chico again, never look for me again?”, he asks, leaving Christian in a panic.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year. The serial will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: