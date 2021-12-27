Cities in Bahia are on alert for dam failure

The City Hall of Itambé, in southwestern Bahia, issued an alert on Saturday night, 25, due to the rupture of a dam with a high volume of water in the region. The statement on social media, which also reported on a strong flood, asked that residents of the Verruga river be removed urgently. The dam is in the district of Iguá, in Vitória da Conquista, a municipality that is almost 60 km away, but the dam’s stream also reaches rivers that reach Itambé. In the state, bad weather in recent weeks has also left 17 dead, 286 injured and at least 15, 4 thousand homeless. The affected population, in total, surpasses 378 thousand people.







Intense rains punish Bahia this Christmas. With strong winds and storms in several municipalities and in the capital, Salvador, (BA) Photo: Mauro Akiin Nassor/FotoArena / Estadão

The municipality of Vitória da Conquista continues to monitor the consequences caused. According to the city hall, despite the seriousness of the dam’s failure, there were no injuries or serious damage to nearby locations. The city had already notified the local population in advance. Furthermore, as soon as he became aware of the breakup, he also warned Itambé.

“We removed all the people who were close to this stream, so all the measures were taken and we are ready to give all the assistance to the residents. Now we really need to hope that the road doesn’t break and the 116 doesn’t need to be closed,” said the mayor of Victory of Conquest, Sheila Lemos (DEM). Since November, the city has received warnings and heavy rains in a short period of time, which caused flooding in several districts of the city.

floods

At the moment, several cities in Bahia are on alert due to heavy storms. After the rains that started on the night of Thursday, 23, the number of homeless and displaced people grew. Until the afternoon of Friday, 24, the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State (Sudec) and the city halls of the affected municipalities registered 4,185 homeless and 11,260 homeless. The number of wounded was 286 and the total population affected reached 378,286. The total death toll from the floods was 17 people.

On Saturday night, Salvador activated the warning sirens in the Royal Forest, in Sete de Abril, and Moscow, in Castelo Branco, in view of the risk of landslides.

The Infrastructure Department of Bahia (Seinfra) also monitors the situation of the state highways affected by the rains during the weekend. The technical team monitors the occurrences recorded on at least 17 stretches of roads in six different regions of Bahia. The work has been carried out in the extreme south, south coast, mid-southwest, mid-Rio de Contas, Irecê and Recôncavo.

Also on Saturday, a task force, formed by the federal government, the government of Bahia, state and municipal secretaries, discussed actions to help Bahia cities hit by heavy rains.

“This is a time for solidarity and work. Political differences need to be put aside and everyone needs to be united to help flood victims,” ​​said the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT).

Firefighters from Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Norte headed to Ilhéus, also taking aircraft and equipment to join the operation.

The acting governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), also authorized, on Saturday morning, the sending of a task force. In all, 36 professionals from the Fire Department and the Military Police Aviation Command are also expected to travel to Ilhéus to work in an integrated operation with other security forces. Espírito Santo and Maranhão have already indicated that they will provide assistance.

Solidarity Campaigns

Campaigns are also being carried out to raise donations for families affected by the floods. The City of Itambé collects supplies, hygiene and cleaning products for residents affected by the flood that hit the Verruga River.

As of this Sunday, 26th, the group Social Volunteers of Bahia (VSBA) is also mobilizing to fundraise.

Anyone who wants to help can deliver non-perishable food, water, clothing, hygiene and cleaning materials at the VSBA headquarters, located at Palácio da Aclamação, in Campo Grande, Salvador, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. The mobilization also continues in the coming days.

Since the end of November, residents of cities in the south and extreme south of Bahia have also been hit by heavy storms.