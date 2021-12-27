Claro has problems in his system this Monday

This Monday morning (27), Claro’s customers are facing problems with the operator’s system to perform some functionalities such as credit recharge. According to the website Downdetector, the operator has been complaining about the services since December 26, when there was a slight increase in complaints.

At the moment, the site is registering more than 50 complaints about Claro’s services, with the peak of complaints starting around 9:00 this morning.

According to a user identified as Willyssom Monthovanny, it is not possible to access the Minha Claro Residencial application, in addition to having no signal in Natal, in Rio Grande do Norte.

It seems that it is not only the customers who are having a problem with Claro, according to this user, the 10621 attendant informed that she could not help him, as she was also having technical problems regarding the system at the central.

“I’m not able to access my Claro residential application, nor do I have an internet signal here in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte. I just called 10621 customer service and the attendant told me she couldn’t help me as they also don’t have access to the system, due to technical problems in Claro’s network”, said Willyssom Monthovanny.

READ TOO:

–> I live out of breath? Residents of Alegrete were left without communication after antenna problem

–> HBO Max goes down this Wednesday morning

–> Claro and Vivo are promoting their broadband internet services

Another customer with the name “Marcelo Hein Seganfredo”, says he is monitoring the situation and that the operator informed that everything would be back to normal at 6 am. However, at 6:15 am, he called back the switch and asked to call back within 24 hours. “This is absurd! I’m taking huge losses with this”, he complained.

Client Brunno Amâncio Marcos (Motophi) complains that Claro’s mobile website and application are down. And it also states that the center informs that the user must wait 24 hours.

Minha Operator tried to contact Claro about the problems, but until the closing of the article, the operator had not responded to our request.