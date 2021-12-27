Clubs in England are considering attacking by Gabigol in January

Flamengo spent years restructuring itself financially and reducing its net debt and today it reaps the fruits of Eduardo Bandeira de Mello’s good management, buying players at prices that draw attention to Brazilian football.

One of the biggest investments in the club’s history is the center forward Gabigol, which cost 16 million euros, around 93 million reais at the price at the time, after a magical season conquering the Brasileirão and the Libertadores.

With the success of their shirt 9 in Brazil, Flamengo is preparing for offers from clubs abroad to hire Gabigol, which should happen in January, when the transfer window for England opens.

According to information released by the newspaper Eurosport, the English West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle are considering an attack on Flamengo’s top scorer and should do so in January.

West Ham and Aston Villa are studying carrying out loan proposals with purchase options fixed in the contract, while Newcastle is considering offering a proposal to have the idol of the Flamengo fans permanently.

Newcastle was recently bought by an Arab investor and has the desire of some players, including Gabigol. The player’s market value is 26 million euros, around 167 million reais.

