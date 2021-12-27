Columnist says Flamengo got irritated with Jorge Jesus’ posture and gave up on the coach: ‘He’s tired of waiting’

Clube Rio had Mister as plan A for 2022

THE Flamengo tired of waiting for Jorge Jesus. According to columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper The globe, the Portuguese’s posture irritated the rubro-negra board, which chose another name for the position.

In the search for a commander for 2022, Flamengo placed Mister as a priority in passing the runner-up in football, Marcos Braz, and the executive director, Bruno Spindel, by Portugal. But the commander’s indecision made the board move to another one.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Also according to Lauro Jardim, the club already has one chosen for the position. However, the name was not revealed. But the choice left after negotiations with Jesus did not go forward. Without revealing the name, Jardim brought a speech from a Flamengo leader about the imbroglio.

“Negotiations went from one side to the other. They never moved forward, they didn’t advance. In some moments, he said he wanted to come, but that the decision was Benfica’s. In others, he wanted more time to define himself”, said a top hat whose name was not revealed.

Flamengo plans to announce a Portuguese coach this year and one that arrives with a robust technical committee. The intention is to follow the plan created in 2019 with Jorge Jesus, but now under a different name.