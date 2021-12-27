Commission approves PL that guarantees health examinations by SUS

Bill 4924/20 was approved this Monday (12/27) by the Chamber’s Commission on Work, Administration and Public Service. The text provides for free health exams for candidates for public notices of public tender.

The measure will be aimed at candidates who prove low income and the requested medical exams can be performed at the Unified Health System (SUS).

“Preparing for a public examination requires planning, time and investment from the candidates. However, in some cases, after the candidate succeeds in the exam, he is faced with the values ​​of the medical exams necessary for the continuation in the event and realizes that, as he does not have the financial resources to pay for them, he runs the risk of losing all the investment”, justified the author of the text, Paulo Bengtson.

The approved text received three amendments, one of them being the guarantee that the candidate can remain in the contest if there is delay in results, unless the exams are required for the TAF.

The medical evaluation in public tenders this is a mandatory stage in all competitions and is also knockout.

The bill is being processed conclusively and will still be analyzed by the Social Security and Family commissions; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

