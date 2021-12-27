Connect SUS back to work, but has problems with data – News

The application Connect SUS, which gathers data on the health of Brazilians, including on vaccination against Covid-19, had problems this Sunday (26), but it returned to work, with instability in the vaccine data, according to reports. An update to the app has been made available on the iOS and Android stores.

Users complained earlier on Twitter about the app’s problems. “Connect SUS remains hot,” wrote one. Another questioned whether the service didn’t work for iOS, while a third rated the program as “junk”. “I came in today and it’s just that splash screen, rage,” he added.

Around 8 pm, the application worked normally, but it had problems, such as duplication of vaccination data and also the lack of recording of doses already taken. “I updated the Connect SUS and it finally reopened. But my flu vaccine disappeared (it was registered) and my third dose is still not there”, reported one user. Another wrote: “I took my booster on Friday and it still hasn’t appeared on Conecta SUS.”

hacker attacks

THE application returned to work this week after 13 days down due to a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s system. The first attack occurred on Friday (10) and left the e-SUS Notifica, the SI-PNI (Information System of the National Immunization Program) and Conecta unavailable SUS.

In the early hours of Sunday (12) to Monday (13), a new attack compromised the Ministry of Health’s emails, telephones and intranet. Servers were even released from work, and the PF (Federal Police) was called to investigate the invasion.

The group called Lapsus$ claims responsibility for the cyber attacks. In a message left by the attackers, there was a ransom demand for the stored information — a type of attack called ransomware, in which the attacker inserts malicious code into a system that makes the data on that system inaccessible, usually through encryption.

The main characteristic of this type of attack is that crackers – the name used to designate people who have computer skills and use them for the purposes of attacks and fraud – demand from the data owners a ransom to return the information.

The Ministry of Health website was not the only one to suffer attacks. The CGU (General Comptroller of the Union) and the PRF (Federal Highway Police) also had their systems invaded. Both institutions use the same cloud computing service, which is operated by Primesys, a subsidiary of Claro/Embratel.

The CGU informed that there was no data loss as the agency has a backup. At PRF, the security incident caused the unavailability of some systems, including the SEI (Electronic Information System), but without data leakage.