Consumers give up buying real estate because of the high interest rate on financing. See prospects for the real estate market in 2022

brigadeiro’s sky real estate market in 2021 it may not be repeated next year. THE Inflation and high interest rates hurt the budget of those who are going to buy a property, and are making consumers rethink their plans for buy own house. Real estate financing with resources from the Brazilian Savings and Loan System (SBPE) books reached R$ 17.5 billion in November 2021. Even in a year of crisis, the amount is 26.8% higher than in November 2020 .

According to the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip), the accumulated volume from January to November 2021 reached R$ 189.40 billion, an increase of 77.8% compared to the same period last year. In terms of number of units, in the acquisition and construction modalities, 69.9 thousand properties were traded, a result 1.7% lower than in October, but 51.1% higher than in November 2020.

Now, builders and real estate companies see a brake on sales and credit to consumers who want to acquire their own home, due to the rise in inflation and the rapid rise of the basic interest rate, the Selic.

Real estate financing rates are directly impacted by Selic increases — which started 2021 at 2% and is ending the year at 9.25%. The effects of the basic interest rate for real estate credit are felt more in the increase in the monthly installment and in the calculation of the income commitment.

Rodrigo Maia gave up on buying an apartment in the plant Photo: Personal archive

Economist Rodrigo Maia, 43, was planning to acquire a property at the plant this end of the year. He even made a reservation for one in Tijuca, in the North Zone of Rio, but did the math and ended up giving up on his plans.

— From the moment we made the reservation until the project was actually launched, all the economic instability brought questions. I started to take some factors into consideration before the acquisition, and we gave up. Especially the inflationary pressure we are experiencing. The investment was no longer justified – said Rodrigo, who ended up making a cancellation with the construction company.

Gilson Oliveira, professor of the MBA in Finance at Ibmec/RJ, assesses that the increase in real estate financing rates will make people rethink the move to purchase their own home in 2022 or opt for lower value properties:

— Buyers should be cautious and, preferably, opt for loans with fixed interest rates. The value of the installment will be a little higher, but the buyer will have predictability. Next year’s scenario is uncertain, and taking on a long-term contract at a floating rate is a risk.

Banks increase their fees

Despite successive hikes in the Selic rate, some banks are trying to hold back the rise in mortgage interest rates, but the bill has already started to reach consumers. At Itaú Unibanco, for example, the increase was from 7.3% to from 8.3% per year, at the minimum rate for the fixed-rate line. Santander applies an interest rate starting at 8.99% per annum + TR.

With the variations in the Selic, Caixa updated the interest rates on the credit with resources from the SBPE in the modality indexed by the TR, which start from 8% to 8.99% per year. In the post-fixed line with correction by the IPCA, it has a rate of 2.95% to 4.95% + IPCA. And Banco do Brasil, which has rates starting at 8.99% per year plus TR, and offers those who contract financing until the end of the year with coupons to compete in a draw of up to R$100 thousand.

In the evaluation of Felipe Videira, director of construction company CTV, rates may have a negative impact on the sector, but he recalls that in 2017, interest charged on real estate credit was much higher. At the time, the average rates were at 10.63%.

— Certainly, the increase in interest rates impacts the purchasing power of people seeking financing. But we believe there is demand. The Central Bank raised the interest rate to contain inflation, and it was a movement that could not be held — emphasizes Videira.

Releases will be more expensive

Although market experts believe that the pace of launches should continue in the first half of 2022, the purchase of new units has already started to show signs of cooling down. The number of launches, however, grew 13.6% in the third quarter. A similar trend is seen when taking into account data from the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc). The Abrainc-Fipe Indicator, prepared from a consultation with 18 member companies, shows a 5% increase in launches in the third quarter, while sales fell by 11.5%.

For Daniel Afonso, director of construction company D2J, launches should continue next year, especially aimed at a demand for larger properties. But, according to him, inflationary pressure and the high costs of civil construction will reach the prices charged by construction companies:

— The National Construction Cost Index (INCC) is rising, which makes the property more expensive, and therefore the launch is more expensive. The construction companies have a low stock of units, that is, the reduced supply and inflation will pressure prices — highlights Afonso.

Robson Macedo, executive director of BidYou, a real estate investment consultancy, one of the reflexes of the pandemic was to increase the demand for bigger and more comfortable properties. According to him, depending on the type of house or apartment, rents also rose:

— The year 2022 tends to be complicated. If inflation does not fall, it will be another complicating factor. Soaring inflation holds back demand for new and used properties. Defaults tend to increase and auction property inventories grow.

Professor Gilson Oliveira, from Ibmec/RJ, believes that residential rents have already undergone corrections and there is not much room for major adjustments.

Interview: ‘People are going to recalculate their budget now,’ says Kristian Huber co-founder and VP of Business at Loft

Kristian Huber co-founder and VP of Business at Loft Photo: Germano Lüders/ 01.09.2021

What to expect from the sector in 2022?

Even with the increase in interest, the cost of financing is still at a reasonable level compared to the rent or history. And the period of social isolation made people rethink their ways of inhabiting their homes, we believe that this behavioral change is here to stay, even if people return to work in person, many companies have joined the hybrid regime, so there is a space to working from home will remain an essential feature in a sought-after property, for example. In one of our surveys we conducted during the pandemic with potential buyers, it showed that people who want to move want to get out of rent, quiet, tranquility and security.

Which will be better: sell, buy or rent? Will the Selic hike discourage buyers?

Our expectation is that the interest rate remains at a level that is still reasonable, especially compared to previous periods, in the historical series, it will not be a prohibitive value. We will operate in a scenario of higher interest rates than in 2021 and we believe people will continue to buy. They will recalculate their finances and fit within their budget, because the demand for real estate remains a pent-up demand. We have also seen an increase in the value of rents, which makes the purchase more interesting in many cases for those who can afford it. Another point is that the investment opportunity cost of the sale value of a property has gone up, so sometimes it is better to accept some discount on the sale.

Banks are also raising their rates. What is the impact on the market?

We hope that mortgage rates will not rise at the same speed as the interest rate, partly because of the financing structure they use to make mortgages available, partly because of the long duration of the loan, and partly because it is an interesting product for banks to retain their customers over many years.

What is the trend in Rio?

The Tijuca, Vila Isabel and Recreio neighborhoods have been the most sought after neighborhoods, and our expectation is that demand will continue to rise. In general, apartments up to 100m² are the most sought after in the city, with the highest number of scheduled visits and sales. In the North and West zones, there is high demand, both by those who want to buy and those who want to sell.