Control is the free game of the day on the Epic Games Store

THE Epic Games Store continues its year-end celebration by distributing games for free, after distributing Prey during christmas day, the company is now making available again Control for free as part of the end-of-the-year mystery games. This is the second time the game has Remedy Entertainment is being offered free of charge by the store and will be available to be redeemed until tomorrow (27) at 1:00 pm Brasília time.

“From developer Remedy Entertainment, this third-person supernatural action adventure will challenge you to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable gear and reactive environments, all while fighting in an intense and unpredictable world.”

Control

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publishing company: 505 Games

Release date of: August 27, 2019

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 or AMD FX 4350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon R9 280X

Disk space: Requires 42 GB of available space

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660/1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 AMD

Graphics Card for Ray Tracing: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

Disk space: Requires 42 GB of available space

you can redeem Control directly in the application of Epic Games Store or on the store’s official website, remembering that it will only be available until tomorrow, December 27th, at 1:00 pm Brasília time.



Although the game has been distributed by the platform recently, this is a good opportunity for those who could not rescue the game before. Tomorrow (27) the company must announce its next free game at 13:00 and the people at Adrenaline will let you know what the next game of the mystery games of the end of the year is.

