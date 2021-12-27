Copa do Brasil meets dates and dispute model in 2022; end will be in October | Brazil’s Cup

The race for the title of the Copa do Brasil 2022 officially won a date on the 2022 calendar. The CBF released the regulations for the competition, which will start on February 23rd and 24th, dates reserved by the entity for the realization of part of the 1st phase games. The grand champion will be known on October 19th , when the final match will be held. The Brazilians who will compete in Libertadores take action in the bra cup sil from the 3rd stage.

The CBF detailed the schedule of the Copa do Brasil and reserved the days February 23rd and 24th and March 2nd and 3rd for the confrontation of the 80 clubs that will make the opening phase of the tournament. In a statement sent to the federations, the CBF stipulated January 4 as the deadline for confirming the local clubs that will be enrolled in the tournament.

According to the specific regulation of the competition, 1st and 2nd phases will be played in a single game. Round-trip matches will only start from the next stage.

DATES OF THE BRAZILIAN CUP 2022 🏆

1st Phase: 02/23, 02/24, 03/02 and 03/03;

2nd Phase: 09/03, 10/03, 16/03 and 17/03;

3rd Phase: 20/04 and 21/04; 11/05 and 12/05;

4th Phase (Final Octaves): 22/06, 23/06, 13/07 and 14/07;

5th Phase (Wednesdays): 27/07, 28/07 and 17/08 and 18/08;

6th Phase (Semi-final): 24/08 and 14/09;

7th Phase (Final): 10/12 and 10/19;

The distribution of vacancies by state will be made taking into account the new National Ranking of Federations. São Paulo (1st) and Rio de Janeiro (2nd) will be entitled to five places each.

DISTRIBUTION OF VACATIONS BY STATE (G-10)

São Paulo: 5 vacancies Rio de Janeiro: 5 vacancies Rio Grande do Sul: 4 vacancy Minas Gerais: 4 vacancies Paraná: 4 vacancies Santa Catarina: 3 vacancy Ceará: 3 vacancies Goias: 3 vacancies Bahia: 3 vacancies Pernambuco: 3 vacancies

In all, 92 clubs are expected to take action in the Copa do Brasil 2022, taking into account the vacancies of the Brazilian clubs of Libertadores, Bahia and Remo, current champions of the Copa do Nordeste and Copa Verde, respectively, as well as Botafogo, Brazilian champion of Series B this year.

REGULATION DETAILS 📄

The 1st phase will be on the 23rd and 24th of February and the 2nd and 3rd of March;

80 clubs compete in the 1st phase in single games. The second phase will be in the same format;

Round-trip games start from the 3rd stage;

The matches of the 4th, 5th and 6th phases will be defined by drawing lots and everyone will be able to face each other;

The finals will be on October 12th and 19th;