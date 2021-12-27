Corinthians announces the renewal of contracts for Bianca Gomes and Tarciane

Corinthians announces the renewal of contracts for Bianca Gomes and Tarciane

This Sunday, Corinthians announced the renewal of contracts for striker Bianca Gomes and defender Tarciane. The two joined the team alvinegro during 2021 and extended their ties for another year.

At the age of 31, Bianca Gomes did not have outstanding performances in 2021, but she is still in the club’s plans for next year.

During the last season, the forward took the field 14 times, nine for the Brasileirão and five for the Campeonato Paulista. In all, Bianca scored only one goal, for the State.

Tarciane arrived at the club in the middle of the 2021 season. Coming from Fluminense, the defender played in Série B for the Rio team. At Corinthians, he stood out, scoring four goals in 10 games.

The duo was part of the champion squad of Libertadores, Brasileiro and Paulistão and will continue on Arthur Elias’ team for 2022.

