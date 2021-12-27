Corinthians announces the renewal of contracts for Bianca Gomes and Tarciane

This Sunday, Corinthians announced the renewal of contracts for striker Bianca Gomes and defender Tarciane. The two joined the team alvinegro during 2021 and extended their ties for another year.

At the age of 31, Bianca Gomes did not have outstanding performances in 2021, but she is still in the club’s plans for next year.

During the last season, the forward took the field 14 times, nine for the Brasileirão and five for the Campeonato Paulista. In all, Bianca scored only one goal, for the State.

After the break for Christmas, Fiel follows with the confirmations of our cast for 2022. To start with, she who arrived this year, has a calibrated aim, a lot of race, a Corinthians heart sung by her and continues with her contract with us! We are together, Bianca Gomes! pic.twitter.com/NUV4nmJv48 — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) December 26, 2021

Tarciane arrived at the club in the middle of the 2021 season. Coming from Fluminense, the defender played in Série B for the Rio team. At Corinthians, he stood out, scoring four goals in 10 games.

She also arrived in 2021, already shone this season and has everything to grow even more in the next one. Respectful defender, one of the great names of the new generation and who will be in our squad in 2022. Up, @TarcianeLima! pic.twitter.com/mbk1FBiiIQ — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) December 26, 2021

The duo was part of the champion squad of Libertadores, Brasileiro and Paulistão and will continue on Arthur Elias’ team for 2022.

Leave your comment