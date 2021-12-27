Corinthians confirms Tarciane’s stay for 2022

One of the names with the most projection in Brazilian women’s football, defender Tarciane is still at Corinthians in 2022. Confirmation of her stay was made by the official profile of the Parque São Jorge club this Sunday afternoon.

“She also arrived in 2021, already shone this season and has everything to grow even more in the next. Respectful defender, one of the great names of the new generation and who will be in our cast in 2022. Up, Tarciane”, wrote the profile Corinthians official

The defender arrived at Corinthians in May this year after negotiating with Fluminense and has a contract until December 2022. In his first season, he was not used much and played only ten matches with the Alvinegra shirt. Even so, Tarciane stood out and, even being a defender, scored four goals.

With Tarciane’s confirmation, Corinthians now made official the permanence of all the athletes who already had ties beyond December of this year. In addition to the defender, the following are scheduled for 2022: Jheniffer, Miriã, Yasmim, Kemelli, Natascha and Bianca Gomes.

Now, the club must proceed with contract renewals for the next season. So far, Corinthians has announced the new ties of Gi Campiolo, Paty, Grazi, Kati, Tainá, Diany, Gabi Portilho, Juliete and Tamires.

See Corinthians publication

Play/Twitter

See more at: Tarciane and Corinthians Female.