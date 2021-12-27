Corinthians gets a “forgiveness” of millionaire debt by Luan and forwards Janderson’s departure to Grêmio

With the new negotiation, which is very close to being concluded, the team from Rio Grande do Sul gives up receiving amounts for the negotiation involving the 7 shirt

The board of Corinthians moves behind the scenes with an eye on next season and, in addition to prospecting for reinforcements to further qualify the coach’s squad Sylvinho, needs to deal with situations of players returning to the club. After being highlighted by Atlético-GO, Janderson it has its destination set and will help Timão to reduce a debt.

The 22-year-old forward, who scored five goals and gave four assists in 51 games for Dragão in 2021, is expected to be announced soon as a new addition to the Guild for the dispute of Series B of the Brazilian Championship next year. In the deal for Janderson’s departure for the club from Rio Grande do Sul, the Corinthians it achieved get rid of a problem.

According to information from journalist Eduardo Gabardo, from the portal “GaúchaZH”, in Porto Alegre, to close the deal, the Guild will waive a fine, due to arrears of installments, established in the attacking midfielder’s sales contract luan. The shirt 7, which has an indefinite future at the moment, was transferred to Parque São Jorge at the end of 2019.

The value that the Guild will “to forgive” it’s from 500 thousand euros (about BRL 3.2 million in the current conversion). The southern club will still keep 20% of the economic rights of Janderson, who was not part of Sylvinho’s 2022 plan. Despite the good news, the Corinthians wants to negotiate Luan, but face difficulties.

According to the website “UOL Esporte”, the main problem is the salary of the attacking midfielder, who receives around BRL 800 thousand a month. THE cost benefit de Luan, who started only once in the second round of the Brasileirão, is seen as a problem backstage. Since the beginning of the month, the management has signaled to the market the desire to close a deal, but the high maturity impedes the progress of negotiations with interested parties.