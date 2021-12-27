Corinthians III shirt ranks eighth in a poll on the most beautiful uniforms in 2021

After the Corinthians I jersey was voted the ninth most beautiful in 2021 by the blog La Casaca, it was the turn of the shirt III to be in eighth place in the newspaper’s voting The globe. The result of the poll was released this Saturday. In addition to Timão, four more Brazilian clubs were represented and had their uniforms among the most beautiful in the world this year.

Launched in partnership with the company Nike, the third shirt received the color purple and was created in honor of women. To complete the demonstration of respect, the uniform was first debuted by the female squad in the final of the Brazilian Championship, in which the Corinthians beat Palmeiras and won the title.

After the unprecedented debut of a first-hand shirt by a women’s team, the men’s team also took to the field with the new uniform. According to Corinthians, the idea came from the Ibope Repucom survey, which indicated women as 53% of the fans in Alvinegra. A senior Nike representative explained the choice.

“That’s why we brought the predominantly purple design, a color that represented several feminist movements throughout history, as a tribute to all Corinthians fans who fight for the club and for their spaces in football”, pointed out Gustavo Viana, marketing director of FISIA and of Nike in Brazil, for The globe.

In addition to Timão’s shirt, Atlético-MG, Red Bull Bragantino, CRB and Ponte Preta were remembered in the Rio newspaper’s voting – see the ranking below.

Check out the ranking of the most beautiful uniforms in the world in 2021

Atlético Mineiro – Le Coq Fit Ajax – Adidas Venice – Kappa CRB – ​​Regattas RB Bragantino – Nike Genoa – Kappa Ponte Preto – 1900+ Corinthians – Nike

