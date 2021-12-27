Corinthians laid off 69 players in Duilio’s first year of management; see survey

Corinthians released 69 players in the first year of President Duilio Monteiro Alves’ term. The survey of my helm it includes all base, Under-23 and professional athletes who were fired and/or not renewed since January 1, 2021.

The board accounts savings close to BRL 5 million in payroll with all these contract terminations, especially for the non-renewals of players linked to the professional squad.

The division by category of this administrative, financial and sports cleaning at Parque São Jorge is as follows:

17 athletes from the youth categories;

36 athletes from the Under-23 team;

16 athletes from the professional squad.

Regarding boys, four were the main reasons for the 17 departures from the base: technical analysis that there would be no future; regret of the contract itself; excess of options for the same position; and lack of agreement with their respective agents.

The 36 that were part of the Under-23, in turn, were sent away, basically, due to lack of quality. The board’s analysis was that these players did not and would never have any prospect of being part of the main squad.

The 16 players linked to the professional football department left Parque São Jorge, basically, for three reasons: end of cycle; lack of financial agreement and/or change of strategy by the technical committee.

In time: this amount does not include players who are on loan to other clubs, such as Bruno Méndez, Matheus Jesus, Ramiro, Vital, and so on. These athletes are still linked to Corinthians and, some of them, with salaries paid by the club itself, even though they are wearing the jerseys of other teams.

Check out who were the 69 players who left Corinthians in 2021!

professional cast

Marciel, steering wheel – left the club in January 2021 Luidy, striker – left the club in January 2021 Sidcley, full-back – left the club in January 2021 Renê Júnior, steering wheel – left the club in January 2021 Boselli, striker – left the club in January 2021 Carlinhos, striker – left the club in January 2021 Marllon, defender – left the club in March 2021 Yago, defender – left the club in March 2021 Khazars, midfielder – left the club in April 2021 Camacho, steering wheel – left the club in June 2021 Jemerson, defender – left the club in June 2021 Otero, striker – left the club in June 2021 Ángelo Araos, midfielder – left the club in November 2021 Caique França, goalkeeper – left the club in December 2021 Walter, goalkeeper – left the club in December 2021 Michel Macedo, full-back – left the club in December 2021

Under-23

Maxell Lima, forward; Jorge Colmán, attacking midfielder; Gabriel Silva, forward; João Ramalho, steering wheel; Facundo Ezequiel, steering wheel; Lucas Daniel, half; Rodrigo Fernandes, steering wheel; Diego Riechelmann, goalkeeper; Matheus Almeida, goalkeeper; Renan Brainer, lateral; Yuri Souza, steering wheel; Daniel Penha, striker; Walisson, striker; Adriel, steering wheel; Diogo Vitor, midfielder; Dimitri Lima, half; Rafinha, sock; Ronald, defender; Fabricio Oya, attacking midfielder; Gabriel Portugal, lateral; Eduardo Blanco, full-back; Gil, attacker; Gabriel Dias, defender; Ale Mantelli, lateral; William Felix, side; Felipe Torres, defender; Philip, goalkeeper; Eugene, goalkeeper; Higor Lapa, side; Warian, steering wheel; Emerson Sousa, steering wheel; Winicius Maia, steering wheel; Matheus Mello, midfielder; Hugo Borges, striker; Gabriel Lima, forward; Wallace Lucas, striker;

base categories

Lucas Pires, midfielder, ex-U-20; João Pedro, goalkeeper, ex-U-20; Caique Nunes, full-back, ex-U-17; Gabriel Gallegos, full-back, ex-U20; Guilherme Gallegos, midfielder, ex-U-20; Julio Henrique, full-back, ex-U20; Richard Caimmy, defender, ex-U20; João Goes, midfielder, ex-U-20; Bryan Christian, defender, ex-U20; Gabriel, full-back, ex-U20; Alysson Paulistinha, forward, ex-U-17; Luan, forward, ex-U20; Gustavinho Cabral, midfielder, ex-U20; Marquinhos, midfielder, ex-U20; Wendell Fernandes, defensive midfielder, ex-U20; Márcio, defender, ex-U-17; Eduardo Capellari, goalkeeper, ex-U20;

