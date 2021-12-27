Corinthians prioritizes heavyweight center forward and adopts patience in the market

The Corinthians fan who was waiting for a Christmas present realized that no movement had occurred in recent days. And it would hardly happen, since the club has adopted caution and patience in the face of the chosen targets to be possible reinforcements for shirt 9. The complexity of the negotiations requires this type of attitude from the directors.

Cavani is still Timão’s plan A to be the long-awaited reinforcement for the center forward position. Even with news that he already had an agreement with Barcelona, ​​the Corinthians board is confident that he will still be able to talk to the player’s representatives once he resolves his situation at Manchester United, which should only happen from next month.

Alvinegro, for the time being, has no way of moving forward on the issue, as they will not make any kind of dealings with the English club, that is, there will be no financial compensation to release the Uruguayan. As soon as it is free on the market, the conversations start to have a negotiating tone until becoming an official proposal. For this reason and for the size of the contract, patience is the approach adopted so far.

Likewise, the club works on other fronts, such as Diego Costa, who is a second target for the board. Linked to Atlético-MG until December 2022, the striker needs to terminate with Galo to be a real possibility. As president Duilio Monteiro Alves himself told Gazeta Esportiva, Corinthians will only enter the business if Diego is free in the market.

As with the situation with Cavani, Timão does not want to involve financial compensation for other clubs and should not sit down with Atlético-MG to deal with this in relation to Diego Costa. At the same time, Galo will not make it easy for a Brazilian club. So, once again, there is no alternative but patience. This situation is expected to take weeks to unfold.

In the case of Suárez, despite the interest, the negotiation is considered much more difficult than the others. With a link with Atlético de Madrid until mid-2022, the Uruguayan striker has a large market in Europe and according to the THROW!, Corinthians only made inquiries about the player’s situation, nothing more. Anyway, there’s not much to do either.

Patience is only possible because the Libertadores dispute, the most important tournament of the year for Corinthians, only starts in April. Therefore, there is no rush to close the negotiations. Before that, only the state will be disputed by Timão. Meanwhile, the board streamlines the adjustments in the squad, forwarding the fate of players who are not part of the plans.