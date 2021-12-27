Cost of an employee for the MEI and its rights

Several professionals who work on their own and do not have their activities regulated by any professional body, see in the Individual Microentrepreneur a simplified way to regularize their business. Upon becoming MEI, the worker is registered in the National Register of Legal Entities and fits into the Simples Nacional. Thus, you will need to pay a fixed amount per month related to the taxes of your activity.

The MEI guarantees several rights, such as: sick pay; death pension for dependents; incarceration allowance; maternity leave; retirement – ​​due to age or disability; issue an invoice as a legal entity; open legal account and take exclusive loans for MEIs or hire other financial services and hire an employee.

Some people cannot become MEI, they are: under 18 or under 16 not emancipated; foreigners without a permanent visa; pensioners and public servants; professionals who want to carry out an activity regulated by a specific class body (engineers, doctors, psychologists and economists). These professionals are considered independent professionals and do not carry out a business activity.

We spoke briefly about the rights guaranteed to the MEI, now we will talk about the rights guaranteed to the employee of this entrepreneur and what are the expenses resulting from this hiring.

Follow the article and understand more about the topic.

MEI employee rights

The worker must receive a minimum wage (R$1,100.00 in 2021) or the minimum wage for the category. The value of the salary floor is determined by collective agreements;

Vacation;

Addition of ⅓ on vacation;

13th salary;

Weekly paid rest;

Salary allowance;

Unemployment insurance;

Contribution of FGTS.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to these rights, with the employer’s payments from the INSS, the employee can guarantee benefits such as:

Sick pay;

Accident assistance;

Maternity pay;

By disability retirement;

Pension for death – for dependents

Incarceration allowance – for dependents.

What are the MEI’s expenses with the employee?

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, the professional who becomes MEI is entitled to hire an employee. This employee must be over 16 years of age and the activity performed must meet the criteria established for the MEI, so he will be supported by the labor rights affirmed by the Federal Government.

The employer has the duty to pay the monthly salary, social security charge of 3%, and the deposit of the Guarantee Fund for Time of Service (FGTS), whose percentage is 8% of the employee’s salary.

Check below how these collections are carried out:

The FGTS must be deducted directly from the employee’s salary and collected through the Payment Guide of the Guarantee Fund and Social Security Information (GFIP);

The INSS must be collected through the Social Security Guide (GPS).

