‘Countries and scientists will remain silent so as not to suffer repercussions’, says Brazilian who discovered omicron | Coronavirus

The Brazilian leader of the team that discovered the omicron variant, Tulio de Oliveira, said in an interview with GNews that punishing countries when new variants are identified, such as border closures, can discourage scientists.

Oliveira was chosen as one of the 10 most influential scientists of 2021 by the journal Nature. The annual selection aims to highlight the individuals who have contributed the most to science.

Director of the Center for Response and Innovation in Epidemics (CERI) in South Africa, he was highlighted by leading one of the teams involved in discovering the new variant of the coronavirus in the country and for sharing the data with the World Health Organization (WHO) in November 24th.

For the researcher, one of the reasons it stood out was the the way in which the discovery was communicated to the country’s politicians and the rapid response.

Oliveira comments that the support of the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, was essential after the micron was identified. From that contact, he can speak directly to the country’s Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, and on television.

“I think it’s important to act quickly and scientific transparency,” he said. “Because that allows the hospitals and the world to be prepared. We have the super transmissible variant, the omicron, but the hospitals were prepared. We are not having the hospitals completely full, the oxygen was prepared, so the mortality is low“, explains.

On the other hand, there is the reaction of countries regarding the identification of the new variant. According to the scientist, close borders doesn’t actually work and beyond that, the negative repercussion generates economic and psychological damage for the population of the State in which the strain was identified.

“Now imagine which other country in the world would like to quickly identify a variant and which other scientist would like to have this repercussion? So it is a situation that identifies a pathogen with a global problem, countries and scientists will remain silent so as not to suffer repercussions. This will affect the entire world’s health,” he said.

According to Oliveira, today at the G7, a group composed of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, there are discussions about giving financial support to the new discoveries instead of “punishment”.

Ômicron in South Africa

Oliveira says that, for the last 7 years, his team, made up of several Brazilians, has been working with viruses that are common in Brazil, such as dengue and yellow fever, and uses the techniques learned in the country in South Africa on viruses such as HIV and the of tuberculosis. Therefore, during the pandemic, it was possible to work with the coronavirus.

He recalls that the variant was identified in 36 hours, and, after informing the president, the minister of Health and going public, in 24 hours there was a meeting with the WHO, which classified the variant as worrisome.

According to Oliveira, it was the first time in hours that there was a worldwide discovery, validation and reaction. The process usually takes months to respond, he says. With that, it was possible to maintain a low mortality rate.

Ômicron: what is known about new variant detected in South Africa

Regarding Brazil, the scientist laments the so-called brain drain, when researchers decide to leave the country in search of more opportunities.

“Brazil had advanced a lot in terms of science, 3 or 4 years ago. It had a lot of funding, many Brazilian scientists were being respected,” he said.