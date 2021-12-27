Crater on GO-118 does not affect access of brasilienses to Alto Paraíso and São Jorge

posted on 12/26/2021 3:28 PM



(credit: Personal file)

The huge crater that consumed half of one of the GO-118’s lanes does not affect the access of tourists from the Brasília region to most of the Chapada dos Veadeiros sites. Departing from the federal capital, destinations in Goiás such as Alto Paraíso, São Jorge, São João d’Aliança and Colinas do Sul are on the route free of incidents.

The section of the highway was released for the traffic of light vehicles this Sunday afternoon (26/12). The site had been closed due to the hole, about 30m long, on Saturday (25/12). The ban made it impossible to travel from Alto Paraíso to Teresina and Cavalcante.

The crater opened near the Quali Peixe farm, 25km from Teresina, a municipality 60km from Alto Paraíso and 22km from Cavalcante. The route from Brasília to Alto Paraíso includes the BR-020 and BR-010 highways. To go from Alto Paraíso to the village of São Jorge, the traveler needs to take the GO-239.

The same road must be crossed to reach Colinas do Sul, 35km away from São Jorge. The crater also does not affect the route between Brasília and São João d’Aliança, although the route involves the GO-118. The hole is located in the other direction, towards Cavalcante and Teresina.