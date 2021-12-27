Creator of He-Man and Ninja Turtles, Mark Taylor dies in USA

Creator of He-Man and Ninja Turtles, American T. Mark Taylor died at the age of 80, according to The Associated Press news agency. He was responsible for designing the characters’ toys that would turn into fever on the small screens.

According to the AP, Taylor had congestive heart failure and died at home in California (USA).

He-Man gained fame with Mattel in the “Masters of the Universe” franchise. The story begins in 1976, when Mattel CEO Ray Wagner turned down a deal to make “Star Wars” dolls. Taylor made a series of sketches for a new action figure that turned into He-Man and the other characters in the cartoon.

The artist used to say that since childhood he dreamed of creating heroes and that He-Man dated back to that time – reaching its final form more than 40 years ago.

Mattel estimates, according to The New York Times, that it has sold more than 70 million “Masters of the Universe” toys in just 30 months.

A similar phenomenon was repeated with the Ninja Turtles, which also turned into a fever.

Taylor was born on June 5, 1941 and leaves behind a wife, who has been with him for 50 years, also designer Rebecca Salari-Taylor.

“I felt his farewell to this world as I held him in my arms for one last love kiss,” Rebecca wrote on Facebook.

“If I were to play a hero today, it would be a woman – because this is the moment, the heroes of our times are women. Men have had their moment,” said Mark Taylor, at a He-Man festival in 2015.