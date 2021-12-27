Cruise | Not good for Ronaldo! President of Cruzeiro updates million dollar debt for Rodriguinho

Ronaldo has priority to settle disputes that led to punishment in FIFA, but Cruzeiro still has a new threat due to non-payment problems

Ronaldo has barely arrived and already has a major financial action to deal with. Cruzeiro Saf, led by the idol Ronaldo Nazário, the Phenomenon, will have to settle the payment of R$ 20 million at FIFA, for the lifting of the ban on registering players, the so-called transfer ban. But there is another concern, the club from Minas Gerais has around R$ 30 million in debt with the Pyramids, from Egypt, for Rodriguinho.

The updated debt value, also discussed at FIFA, was drawn up by the president of the club (from the civil association), Sérgio Rodrigues, in an interview on the Youtube channel of Mafia Azul, the main celestial organization.

“For example, BRL 20 million in transfer bans that we are, he (Ronaldo) is going to pay. In theory, this is the association’s debt, but if you don’t pay, there’s no football. Next year we’ll have again a large one, by Rodriguinho, which was bought and once again not paid. Unless I’m mistaken, it’s more than R$ 30 million from Rodriguinho,” he said.

The debt situation with the Pyramids is as follows: Cruzeiro was partially condemned by FIFA in December 2020, and would have to pay 3 million dollars (today R$ 17 million) to the Egyptian club for the non-payment of four installments of 500 thousand dollars, plus a $1 million installment, unpaid between December 2019 and December 2020.

“I’m talking about an investment that needs to be made, it’s to guarantee a good operation next year, in order not to have salary delays and punishment in FIFA”, concluded Sérgio Rodrigues.

In addition to everything mentioned above, Cruzeiro was also ordered to pay US$300,000 (approximately R$1.7 million at the current rate) in fines. The Minas Gerais club prepared an appeal to discuss the situation in the “second instance of FIFA”, but for this allegation, there has been no verdict yet.