Cruzeiro: President says Pedro Lourenço’s help will be Ronaldo’s decision

In Cruzeiro’s last match in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship against Naútico, 60,700 fans attended Mineirão in a 0-0 draw on November 25th. Fox no longer had a chance of falling or gaining access, and the clash only served to fulfill the schedule and honor the retirement of former striker Rafael Sóbis.

Before the end of the first half, a scene caught my attention. Entrepreneur Pedro Lourenço rose to the stands and was cheered by the fans. Officially, he is a deliberative advisor, but he does not hold any position on the board, nor did he wear the starry shirt as a player. However, he has always enjoyed enormous prestige among the people of Cruzeiro, being seen as the savior of the motherland in critical moments in relation to finances.

In the last two years, then, financial rescue has become a constant and its voice has been heard in important decisions, such as the hiring of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

With the sale of 90% of Cruzeiro’s shares to Ronaldo Fenômeno, the patron will lose space in the club, as president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues admits.

“Everything related to SAF will be defined by Ronaldo, not with us anymore. In fact, he (Pedro Lourenço) was a very important sponsor, a guy who always helped Cruzeiro, a great fan. Now, it doesn’t depend on us anymore. During my term, I invited him to be the soccer vice runner, but he chose not to help in that way and continued to help financially”, explained the manager, in an interview with TV Mafia Azul, this Saturday (25).

Sérgio Santos Rodrigues also said that, among the proposals that reached the club for the purchase of 90%, there was no possible offer from Pedro Lourenço.

“Other proposals were presented, but Pedrinho, from the beginning, said that he would not be interested in buying the Cruzeiro”, he explained.

It is speculated that Pedro Lourenço may be one of the investors who will join Ronaldo in the deal. That’s because 90% of the shares acquired by the Phenomenon would be quoted among other entrepreneurs. Pedro Lourenço could not be reached for comment.

