Cruzeiro starts decisive week and Luxembourg’s future at the club can be made official – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro



The week begins with an atmosphere of high expectations behind the scenes at Cruzeiro. In the countdown to the 101st birthday, which will be celebrated next Sunday (2), Fox may have important announcements in the coming days.

The most anticipated one is the name of the professional who will occupy the position of executive director. Ex-Vasco and São Paulo, Alexandre Bird, who is also a lawyer, is the most quoted to assume the role. As soon as there is such a decision, another matter, no less important, will be defined in the celestial club.

Hired in August for his third spell at Raposa, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, even with his contract renewed, still doesn’t know if he’ll continue next season, especially after the purchase of 90% of the club by former striker and now businessman Ronaldo ‘Fenômeno’. He will even disembark in Belo Horizonte on the anniversary of the Cruise.

Through a video, posted last week, the commander himself highlighted that he does not have the right future at Toca da Raposa II.

“I understand that there is a change, a transition. But it is complicated because here we are hearing that ‘Luxembourg is being analyzed, evaluated.’ I think this media exposure, ‘whether it continues or not’, is unnecessary,” said the coach on his YouTube channel.

