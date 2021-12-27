Cruzeiro will not have a public event on its anniversary and plans to make Ronaldo’s debut at Mineirão | cruise

Cruzeiro decided not to hold a public event on January 2nd, in commemoration of the club’s 101th anniversary. The decision was made based on the timing of the Covid-19 pandemic. In several cities in Brazil, including Belo Horizonte, there will be no public event on New Year’s Eve.

As traditionally happens, the club will hold a mass in honor of the 101st anniversary. This is the only official celebration scheduled for next Sunday.

Despite giving up on the idea of ​​holding a public event, Ronaldo, Cruzeiro’s new football manager, plans to be in Belo Horizonte on the 2nd. The tendency is for him to hold a press conference (possibly virtual), the first talking exclusively about heavenly club.

1 of 2 Cruzeiro fans for Cruzeiro x Brusque — Photo: Publicity/Mineirão Cruzeiro fans to Cruzeiro x Brusque — Photo: Publicity/Mineirão

Since the announcement of the acquisition of 90% of SAF do Cruzeiro shares by Ronaldo, fans began to campaign on social networks so that the club’s anniversary was celebrated in Mineirão, with the presence of the ace.

Without this possibility, the club plans to “introduce” Ronaldo to the crowd on January 26, against URT, in the team’s debut in the Campeonato Mineiro. The game will be in Mineirão, with a time yet to be defined, and the presence of the manager still depends on adjustments to the schedule.