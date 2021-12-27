Cruzeiro’s president reveals another debt and the amount that Ronaldo will have to pay FIFA reaches R$ 50 million

Sérgio Santos Rodrigues gave an interview to TV Máfia Azul last Friday

Sergio Santos Rodrigues, president of the cruise, revealed that the club will have to pay a debt of R$ 50 million to FIFA in the coming months. And who will assume the amount is Ronaldo.

In an interview with Blue Mafia TV, the director of Fox revealed that the Phenomenon, which acquired 90% of the club’s SAF for R$400 million, has pledged to help with the new debt.

“R$ 20 million in transfer bans, he (Ronaldo) is the one who will pay. In theory, this is the association’s debt, but if you don’t pay, there’s no football. Next year we will have another big one, by Rodriguinho, which was bought and once again not paid for. If I’m not mistaken, it’s more than R$30 million”.

The Minas Gerais club already had a transfer ban debt of R$ 20 million due to negotiations between Riascos, with Mazatlán, and Arrascaeta, who came from the defender.

The debt amount that the Fox has with the Pyramids, from Egypt, for the arrival of midfielder Rodriguinho, currently in the Bahia. Altogether, there are more than R$ 30 million, totaling R$ 50 million.

The liability is just a part of the R$ 1 billion that Cruzeiro has in debt. Therefore, the contribution of R$ 400 million made by Ronaldo is welcomed by Sérgio Santos Rodrigues. According to the president, the former attacker also sympathized with the obligations of the old CNPJ.

“What is the price of the Cruise? It’s hard for those of us who love Cruzeiro to talk about the price. It’s priceless for us. We have to see what the market understands Cruzeiro is worth according to two things: what needs to be invested and what the club has in debt (…). It is an investment of BRL 400 million, but a responsibility of BRL 1.5 billion”.

“That’s what we have to think. It is not a buy-sell operation like you buy a car, but an investment that needs to be made in order to achieve a goal. As a supporter of Cruzeiro and current president, Ronaldo as an investor and you as fans, we want to guarantee a good operation next year, without delays in salaries and punishments at FIFA. It is the investment made over time that will guarantee our sporting performance in 2022”, he concluded.