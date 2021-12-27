Cryptos today: Bitcoin loses steam after Christmas rally, OpenSea users get free coins, DeFi assets soar

The Christmas gift from crypto investors was short-lived. After a bullish rehearsal that took Bitcoin (BTC) briefly to more than US$51,000 in a gain of around 6%, a low trading volume slowed the rally and returned the digital currency to the level of US$50,000.

Even so, the week starts positive for the BTC, trading this morning at US$ 50,825.67, up 1.2%. However, data from the TradingView tool indicate that the US$ 50,000 region may have become a new resistance to be overcome, as it started to concentrate many sell orders.

The moment reinforces the impression of experts heard by the InfoMoney, who recently pointed out that there is still a lot of uncertainty this year in the crypto market. Due to the macroeconomic scenario, Bitcoin is under greater pressure for being a risky asset, leaving aside its fundamentals, such as protection against inflation.

Therefore, cryptoactives with high market value such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and XRP (XRP) operate in stability. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) presents recovery after weeks of decline and rises 7.7% today, to US$ 1.56, zeroing the month’s losses.

However, it is the cryptos linked to decentralized finance projects (DeFi) that are making the most progress at the moment, in yet another sign that the market slump encourages investors to deposit assets in income products. According to specialists, the decision not to liquidate the currencies is a positive point that points to optimism in the medium term.

Aave (AAVE), Kadena (KDA) and Uniswap (UNI) are the highlights of the day, rising around 12% in the last 24 hours, along with the blockchain specialized in streaming Theta Network (THETA).

Medium-term optimism also comes from the constant launch of new high-impact projects. The most recent of these, while shrouded in some mystery, was responsible for distributing millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies to OpenSea users.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:20 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 50,825.67 +1.2% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,064.03 +0.3% Binance Coin (BNB) $547.68 +0.2% Solana (SOL) $198.40 +1.4% Cardano (ADA) $1.56 +7.7%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Theta Network (THETA) $5.89 +12.6% Aave (AAVE) $288.59 +12.5% Kadena (KDA) $15.28 +12.4% Uniswap (UNI) $19.16 +12.1% Helium (HNT) $41.39 +10.7%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours DAO Token Curve (LUNA) $5.60 -4.8% The Sandbox (SAND) $6.63 -3.6% Olympus (OHM) $376.70 -2.3% Ecomi (IMO) US$ 0.00653400 -1.6% Huobi Token (HT) $9.87 -1.0%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 55.15 +3.08% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 69.02 +3.21% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 70.14 +3.89% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 18.60 +5.98% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 17.13 +3.56%

See the main news from the crypto market this Monday (27):

OpenSea users get free cryptocurrencies

Users of the OpenSea NFT marketplace were surprised just before Christmas with the news that they were entitled to receive free cryptocurrencies – more specifically, the SOS token, from a new project called OpenDAO.

Distributions like this, called airdrops, are relatively common among cryptocurrencies, but the mechanism changes from one to another. In some cases, like the famous Uniswap airdrop (UNI), all platform users receive equal amounts of the token. On the other hand, OpenDAO chose to present users of the OpenSea NFT platform according to the historical amount and volume of trades – that is, those who traded the most NFTs came out ahead. Together they will receive 50 trillion tokens, currently valued at $30 million.

Little is known about the project itself. It offers to issue a new stablecoin called USDO backed by several cryptocurrencies deposited by the user in an intelligent contract, but its site was published a few days ago and the creators are anonymous, with no formal connection to OpenSea.

Still, the excitement surrounding the distribution of cryptos was enough to create a market for the asset, which soared almost 1,400% in two days. Since then, the currency has plummeted 30%.

Anyone who traded on OpenSea until December 23, 2021 has free tokens to receive. The procedure is done on the OpenDAO website and is available until June 30, 2022.

New Telegram Virus Targets Cryptocurrency Wallets

A new virus targeting Telegram users is aimed at hacking into digital wallets to steal victims’ cryptocurrencies, a new report from Safeguard Cyber, a security company, said.

The malware is reportedly being distributed on the rival WhatsApp messenger through channels and groups linked to cryptocurrencies. When downloaded to the cell phone, it targets credentials stored on the device that allow access to wallets such as AtomicWallet, Exodus, Jaxx and others that mainly store Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Monero (XMR) and Zcash (ZEC).

In addition, the virus takes control of VPN apps as well as email and the Telegram itself to use the victim’s phone as a propagator of the attack. According to Safeguard Cyber, users who travel through groups of cryptocurrencies must disable automatic media download in the Telegram application to prevent possible intrusions.

Terra (LUNA) exceeds Binance Smart Chain in invested amount

Blockchain Terra (LUNA) surpassed Binance Smart Chain in amount invested in decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, taking second place in the global ranking behind Ethereum (ETH), which totals US$160.5 billion in amounts blocked in smart contracts.

According to the DeFiLlama portal, Terra accumulates US$ 20.85 billion deposited in smart contracts, against US$ 17.09 billion in the platform sponsored by the exchange Binance. The fourth place is still occupied by Solana (SOL), with US$ 12.38 billion, followed closely by Avalanche (AVAX), with US$ 12.27 billion.

Terra’s growth jumps 22% for the week, pushing the price of the LUNA token to a new high of $103.34 recorded last night. Even with a retreat to US$ 98 this morning, the asset registers the ninth largest market value with US$ 35.9 billion.

