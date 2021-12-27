Danilo, coach and best performance, scored in 2021 of the Corinthians Under-23; see retrospective

The year of the Corinthians Under-23 team was marked by the presence of Danilo as coach. Even with the Fiel idol in command, the team did not get good results and 2021 may have been the last year of activity in the category – see the retrospective.

Table of Contents January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

Despite many criticisms being made by the fans, the Under-23 started the year being financed by the board. Days later, the Parque São Jorge club announced the arrival of Danilo to be the team’s new coach.

One of the main names of the team for the season would be Fabricio Oya, considered one of the greatest talents of the base, the attacking midfielder didn’t manage to find space in the professional team. On the other hand, five names were dropped.

February

The month of February was marked by some negotiations. With no official games, Timão took the opportunity to make changes to the squad. Fessin and Matheus Matias were added to the cast. On the other hand, Daniel Penha and Dimitri left the club. Du Queiroz was almost negotiated, but a summons stopped the deal.

Under Danilo’s command, the Under-23 team played its first two games: victory against the Under-20 team and a draw against Marília.

March

The month of March began with three more players being released: goalkeeper Eugênio, defensive midfielder Emerson Sousa and midfielder Rafinha. In addition, Fabricio Oya was traded with a Belarusian club.

On the other hand, Corinthians had to renew Wallace Lucas’ contract. Right on his debut for Timão, after playing for just eight minutes, the striker tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee and had to undergo surgery.

April

The fourth month of the year started with good news. After suffering a sprained knee, right-back Igor Formiga, considered one of the highlights of the base, recovered and went back to training. In addition, the entire Under-23 team returned to CT after seeing activities halted due to the coronavirus.

May

May was the month that Danilo’s Corinthians boosted the pre-season. Three friendlies were held: victory against São Paulo, another positive result against Rio Branco and loss to Portuguesa.

Danilo was also important in keeping Hugo Borges in the team. The goalscorer revealed a conversation with the coach to follow Timão during the season.

June

Corinthians’ new board, sworn in on January 4, made its first player acquisition in June and moved to the Under-23 team: 22-year-old Matheus Mello. Furthermore, a proposal by Igor Formiga was turned down.

In the Brasileirão de Aspirantes, Corinthians played three games in the competition’s opening month. Danilo’s team beat Santos, drew with Red Bull Bragantino and beat Coritiba.

July

The month of July was not so good for the Under-23 team of Corinthians on the field. After a good start, Danilo’s team lost to Fluminense, Bahia and Avaí. The only point added in the month was against Fortaleza.

One of the team’s main highlights, Lucas Pires left Corinthians. The player was at the end of his contract and the parties did not reach an agreement for renewal. On the other hand, Thiaguinho reinforced the team.

August

The Under-23 category, a strong target for controversy and disputes by Corinthians fans, is no longer under the care of Carlos Brazil, current general manager of the club’s youth categories, and has become a “professional” category. For the first time, Duilio has publicly stated that the Under-23 could end in 2021.

On the field, Timão won a victory against CRB and guaranteed the classification for the second phase of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes. Then, two draws, against Ceará and Figueirense, in the most advanced stage.

September

The Brasileirão de Aspirantes continued in September. After two draws, Timão continued without being able to win and returned to draw in two duels: Grêmio at home and Grêmio away. After that, a victory against Figueirense left the team alive in the competition.

In the last game of the group stage, Timão beat Ceará, but it wasn’t enough to advance to the group stage. Even so, the category had the best performance in history.

October

With no official games in the season after the elimination in the Brasileirão de Aspirantes, the Corinthians Under-23 team started to see some players leaving. Kauê Souza was loaned to Marcílio Dias and, in addition, four athletes joined the Under-20 team.

November

With no calendar for the 2021 season after being eliminated in the Campeonato Brasileiro de Aspirantes, the Corinthians Under-23 squad tried to close the year with an international tour. In addition, Igor Morais was loaned to Rio Branco, in Paraná.

December

Striker Gabriel Lima is no longer part of Corinthians. The athlete was in the Under-23 team and said goodbye for not renewing his contract, which would end on December 31st. On the other hand, John Lessa had his contract renewed due to an injury.

In a press conference, Roberto de Andrade spoke about the continuity or not of the Under-23 team. According to the football director, the club will define the situation in early 2022.

See more at: Corinthians Under-23.