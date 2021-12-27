“Dark days”, recalls Gorbachev 30 years after the fall of the USSR







Mikhail Gorbachev Photo: Tatyana Makeyeva

Last president of Soviet Union (USSR), Mikhail Gorbachev gave an interview to the russian agency Tass, and spoke about the moments after the fall of the bloc of socialist countries 30 years later. According to the Russian, if a “reform in time” had been carried out, the Soviet Union could have survived as a “union of sovereign states, but it was too late”.

Gorbachev resigned on December 25, 1991, and on the same day the USSR flag was replaced by the Russian tricolor. Formally, however, the bloc dissolved a day later by order of the Supreme Soviet.

“Those were very dark days for the Soviet Union, for Russia and also for me. But I had no right to act differently. First of all, because I would have had to stop being myself. And then, a decision by the military type, would have created a very serious civil war with unpredictable consequences. I was sure that this was a scenario to avoid anyway,” he told Tass.

“It is also true that the country could also have survived after the attempted coup d’état in August 1991, but since the beginning we have underestimated the case and the depth of the problems in interethnic relations and between the center and the republics. a long time to understand that the Union needed a renewal,” he highlighted.

Also according to Gorbachev, a “union of sovereign States” would have been the best solution for the nations in the area. “In the first place, countries would have become members of the United Nations, while the Union would have retained its seat on the Security Council. Armed forces and nuclear weapons would have been under a single command. I am sure it would have been much better than that. what happened after the fall of the Soviet Union,” he concluded to Tass.

Gorbachev came to power in 1985 and initiated a series of economic and political reforms, which became known as Perestroika and Glasnot. Many point out, however, that these actions by the then president were the reasons that brought about the dissolution of the USSR.