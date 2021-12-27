Defense spends Covid funds to buy filet mignon and sirloin steak, says TCU – 12/26/2021 – Daily

The Ministry of Defense spent resources destined to fight Covid-19 for the purchase of filet mignon and sirloin steak. The finding is from an audit by the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União).

According to information from the confidential survey carried out by Selog (Secretariat for External Control of Logistics Acquisitions) obtained by leaf, R$ 535 thousand were used in luxury items.

The audit was opened to investigate alleged irregularities in the purchase of foodstuffs since 2017. The technicians’ attention was drawn to the expenses of the Armed Forces during the pandemic in 2020.

The analysis was authorized by Minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues, rapporteur of the case in court. The auditors expected that, as a result of the telepresence work regime, there would be a reduction in food expenses.

This was not the case with the Ministry of Defense, which, unlike the Ministries of Education and Health, increased these expenses.

The Defense press office stated, in a statement, that the activities of the Army, Navy and Air Force were maintained in the pandemic. This includes, the agency said, the food provided to the troops.

The audit found that, among the superior bodies of the three Powers, the Defense was the one that spent the most resources to purchase items considered non-essential. Cod, salmon, shrimp and alcoholic beverages stand out.





Part of the money used for the purchase of non-essential items, such as filet mignon and sirloin steak, was obtained from the budget action “21C0 – Confronting the Public Health Emergency of International Importance due to Coronavirus”.

This item was created in 2020 to fund public health policies to combat Covid.

“It is noteworthy that, of the resources destined to combat the Covid-19 pandemic improperly used for the acquisition of non-essential items (approximately R$ 557 thousand), 96% were spent by the Ministry of Defense”, revealed the document. This percentage represents R$ 535 thousand.

The court recalled that the Military Personnel Statute provides that food, through the provision of meals, is a right of active military personnel.

In addition to not serving the purpose for which it is intended, the hiring of this type of input violates the principle of morality provided for in art. 37 of the Federal Constitution of 1988, which is directly related to integrity in public procurement

According to the court, the purchase of food by public bodies “should aim at providing healthy, balanced and adequate food to meet the basic nutritional needs of its target audience.”

TCU emphasized that public purchases are those carried out by the State to ensure the performance of its functions. In this way, the court distinguished necessary from non-essential items.

For court technicians, in the case of public hospitals, for example, the purchase of food should be aimed at patients undergoing treatment, doctors and other employees. Educational institutions, in turn, acquire foodstuffs to provide meals to students.

The “non-essential, superfluous or luxury” items are high-cost foods and beverages that are not part of a standard basic diet, according to the audit.

In a preliminary assessment, the technicians said, there would be no objective criteria, reasonable justification or clear motivation for the acquisition. Examples are shrimp, caviar, sirloin steak and alcoholic beverages.

“In addition to not serving the purpose for which it is intended, the hiring of this type of input violates the principle of morality provided for in article 37 of the Federal Constitution of 1988, which is directly related to integrity in public procurement,” the report stated.

The data analyzed by the TCU relating to food purchases were taken from official banks of the federal public administration.

They are Siasg (Integrated General Services Administration System), Siafi (Integrated Financial Administration System) and Comprasnet (Governmental Procurement Portal).





Minister responsible for the case at TCU, Walton Alencar forwarded the report on December 12 to a process that is being processed in the court on the matter and is under the report of substitute minister Weder de Oliveira.

This last action is the result of a request for representation by the federal deputies of the PSB Elias Vaz (GO), Ubirajara do Pindaré (MA), Denis Bezerra (CE) and Gervásio Maia (SP) presented this year.

In March, deputies even asked Minister Walter Braga Netto (Defense) to be summoned to explain the purchase of rump steak and beer. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided to accept an appeal from the government leader, Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), and the call was canceled.

At that time, however, spending on luxury items hadn’t yet been tied to Covid’s resources.

When forwarding the report, Walton Alencar explained that, at the end of the work, on October 8, 2021, Selog concluded that the most significant portion of expenditure on foodstuffs was carried out in agencies linked to Defense.





It is also noteworthy that around 34 thousand soldiers were employed throughout the national territory in activities such as disinfection of public places; distribution and application of vaccines; blood donation campaigns; delivery of food and hygiene kits; transport of patients, oxygen and health items

The minister highlighted that, according to the audit, there was an apparently unjustified increase in spending on food, in addition to purchasing non-essential food products with high materiality of irregular expenses.

Attorney of the Public Ministry of Accounts of São Paulo and professor at FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), specialist in public accounts Élida Graziane Pinto sees spending with concern.

“The food of the military is an ordinary expense of the Ministry of Defense and should never have been funded with extraordinary credits from action 21C0, which, in turn, was specifically created to respond to the pandemic within the scope of the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde]”, I told Leaf.

The specialist also carried out a study on the resources committed by the federal government to the pandemic. She forwarded to Covid’s CPI in the Senate a result on military expenses with Covid funds.

In a statement, the Defense press office stated that it was involved in fighting the pandemic.

“It is also noteworthy that around 34,000 soldiers were employed throughout the national territory in activities such as disinfection of public places; distribution and application of vaccines; blood donation campaigns; delivery of food and hygiene kits; transport of patients, oxygen and health items,” the folder said.

The ministry also stated that the report is not conclusive. “Finally, it should be noted that the inquiries requested are based on a preliminary report, which will still be considered by ministers of the Federal Court of Auditors, in which this folder has already presented the necessary clarifications.”

Food costs, from 2017 to 2021