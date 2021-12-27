Defense used pandemic funds to buy filet mignon and sirloin steak, newspaper says

The Ministry of Defense spent funds to fight the Covid-19 pandemic to buy filet mignon, rump cover and other meats. About R$ 535 thousand were used in items considered luxury, according to information disclosed by Leaf, who had access to an audit report by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

The audit was opened with authorization from Minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues, rapporteur of the case in court, to investigate suspected irregularities in the purchase of foodstuffs since 2017. TCU auditors expected to find out a reduction in spending on food, as occurred in the Education and Health, due to the telepresence work regime caused by the pandemic in Brazil.

However, expenditure by the Armed Forces on food went in the opposite direction during the period of the health emergency in 2020. According to a confidential survey carried out by the Secretariat for External Control of Logistics Acquisitions (Selog), Defense was the folder that spent the most resources in the purchase of items considered non-essential; among them are, for example, cod, salmon, shrimp and alcoholic beverages.

“It should be noted that, of the resources destined to combat the Covid-19 pandemic used improperly for the acquisition of non-essential items (approximately BRL 557 thousand), 96% (approximately BRL 535 thousand) were spent by the Ministry of Defense”, revealed the TCU report, which highlighted that food, through the provision of meals, is the right of the military in activities, but highlighted the current Brazilian reality that does not match spending.

“It does not seem reasonable to allocate scarce public resources to the purchase of non-essential items, especially during the sanitary, economic and social crisis that the country is going through, resulting from the pandemic”, he pointed out, recalling that the purchase of food by public agents “must have for the purpose of providing healthy, balanced and adequate food to meet the basic nutritional needs of its target audience”.

In a note sent to leaf, the press office of the Ministry of Defense said that the activities of the Army, Navy and Air Force were maintained during the pandemic, which includes, according to the agency, food supplied to the troops.

