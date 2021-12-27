Definition by Kaio Jorge, billing and more: news from Palmeiras

Credit: Disclosure/ Juventus | Fabio Menotti/ Ag. Palmeiras

In order to keep Palmeiras people informed with the main facts of Palmeiras, Torcedores.com returns with a daily summary of Verdão news this Sunday (26).

Check out the main news from Verdão this Sunday (26):

Definition by Kaio Jorge

Looking for another center forward, Palmeiras became interested in hiring striker Kaio Jorge, from Juventus. But, according to Globo Esporte, the agreement has been ruled out, as the Italian club’s intention is to lend the player to another club in Europe.

Revenues

Palmeiras ended 2021 as the biggest winner in Brazilian football, with two Copa Libertadores and one Copa do Brasil won this year. In terms of sales, Verdão received approximately R$ 2.49 billion in recent years.

Definition for amounts received

Palmeiras pocketed no less than R$ 84 million with winning the Copa Libertadores da América title this season, an amount that Conmebol pays for the champion, and, to top it off, the The club will receive an additional R$ 12 million in prizes offered by the sponsor Crefisa. Verdão has already defined what will go with the value.

Highlights of the year

Assessing the season, the fans.com prepared a list of seven players who stood out with the alviverde shirt in 2021.

disappointments

There were also those who disappointed in Verdão this season. Torcedores.com has selected five of them and shows you.

Alviverde facts

Finally, Torcedores.com also prepared a summary with the main facts that marked the season of Palmeiras.

READ TOO:

Reinforcement at Atlético-MG and more news about Luxembourg, Cavani and Jorge Jesus: everything about football

Seer nails World Cup results, Borja sale, starting midfielder and more: the latest news from Palmeiras

Ball market: Palmeiras forwards Lucas Lima’s departure to Libertadores club

Ronaldo’s first signings, proposed by striker and more: the latest news from Cruzeiro

Ball market: Back to Flamengo? Jorge Jesus may leave Benfica early

Ball Market: Remember him? Ex-Palmeiras and São Paulo, forward Kelvin reinforces club that will play for Libertadores de 2022

Braz shares Christmas message and Flamengo fans ask for Jorge Jesus as a “gift”: “Bring the good old man”

Flamengo: see 5 players who disappointed by the club this season