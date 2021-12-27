Delegate is accused of trying to set up a false act against Paes

RIO — State prosecutors (MPRJ) accuse delegate Maurício Demétrio Afonso Alves of trying to set up two false operations, one of them against then-running candidate for mayor of Rio Eduardo Paes, with the intention of influencing the outcome of the elections. In the other, drugs would be placed in a car used by the Civil Police Internal Affairs, which had opened an investigation against him. Furthermore, he is accused of creating dossiers with sensitive data. The unfolding of the investigations into the gang headed by the former head of the Police for the Repression of Crimes Against Immaterial Property (DRCPIM), arrested in June, were shown this Sunday by Fantástico, on TV Globo.

The report showed that, on November 23, 2020, on the eve of the second round, Demetrio, through lawyer Thalles Wildhagen Camargo, brought to the attention of Federal Police Chief Victor Cesar Carvalho dos Santos the news that, the following day , a holder would hand over money of unknown origin to Paes. In the messages, Demetrius sent a photo of the supposed envelope that would be delivered, with bills of R$50 and R$100. Prosecutors discovered that it was the police chief himself who took the photo from one of his 12 cell phones. In testimony, Santos says he withdrew from the operation when he found out who the source was. Wanted, Paes declined to comment.

In June 2021, the Carta de Corso1 operation was launched, which allowed for the unveiling of the criminal organization headed by Demetrius. He was accused of running a scheme that demanded bribes from shopkeepers on Rua Teresa, in Petrópolis, to allow the sale of counterfeit clothing. At the time, R$240,000 in cash, 13 cell phones and three luxury armored cars were seized at the delegate’s house.

Through the contents of the seized cell phones and the searches and seizures, prosecutors discovered other extortion and blackmail attempts that had been committed by the gang. In the new phase, they found that Demetrius, using police officers, including Adriano da Rosa, who was arrested this week, was making abusive use of the Civil Police’s consultation systems. Among the victims, according to the report, are the former president of the Court of Justice of Rio Luiz Zveiter and his wife, Gabriela Brito Zveiter, as well as Glauco Costa Santana, son of prosecutor Gláucia Santana.

Zveiter and Gláucia declined to comment on the case. In a statement, Demetrius’ lawyer told “Fantástico” that the delegate was never called by the MPRJ to clarify any facts. Adriano’s defense has not been located.