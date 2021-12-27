Designer suitcase, video game, cell phone: Cruzeiro investor Ronaldo has already distributed luxury “animals” to athletes | cruise

The new football manager at Cruzeiro, upon reaching an agreement to invest at least R$400 million in sports, Ronaldo Fenômeno will live his third experience as an investor in football. At Valladolid, Spain’s Second Division club, the player likes to please his “teams”.

More Cruise News

– -Depends on the day. Sometimes I want to kill the bastards… Sometimes I come with presents for them. Last year, we had a great campaign. In the middle of the year, there was money left over from sustainable management, I made a nice gift. I gave those Louis Vuitton bags, one each, MacBook, the newest iPhone that day. Last year, before I crashed, I gave a PS5, I had gotten 40 devices with Sony. Arrived at the end of the year, we fell and wanted to take them all (laughs) – said Ronaldo, in an interview with Flow Podcast.

In April of this year, Saidy Janko, a Valladolid player, revealed that Ronaldo Fenômeno had even distributed Playstation 5 video games to all the players in the Spanish club’s squad. The reason? A victory in the national tournament.

At another time during his administration, Ronaldo Fenômeno also distributed designer bags to Valladolid athletes, also because of sporting successes. It is not a commitment of the player to give gifts to athletes, but when it is possible, the former player likes to please the commands, as he has also been on the other side.

1 of 2 Ronaldo Nazário, FIFA awards — Photo: Reproduction SporTV Ronaldo Nazário, FIFA award — Photo: Reproduction SporTV

Knowing the reality of football and the environment among athletes, Ronaldo has the habit of, when he can, be with the athletes and coaching staff and experience their daily lives. On the day of the announcement of Raposa, he said that he intended to be part of the daily life of Cruzeiro and Toca da Raposa.

Ronaldo’s investments in football

The first time Ronaldo invested in a football club was in 2014, when he acquired 10% of Strikers, which plays in a minor league in the United States. At the time, Ronaldo intended to join the MLS with the club, but the investment needed was very high, in his view.

In 2018, the former player bought Valladolid for 30 million euros (today about R$ 200 million), much less than the amount he promises to invest in Fox: R$ 400 million. Valladolid’s debt was 25 million euros when the Phenomenon took over. Raposa has a global debt of R$1 billion.