Did you see this one? Gasoline and ethanol prices fall again at service stations after 8 months

In a year marked by high fuel prices, the decline in ethanol and gasoline prices in early December was the highlight among the most accessed news of the week on the Canal Rural website. According to a price survey by Ticket Log, this is the first drop since the month of April this year. The effect of La Niña, the apprehension of the Map and a story of a rural producer who recovered his heritage were other highlights.

Check out the most read news of the week in the agriculture category:

5 – Soybeans: drought worsens crop conditions in Paraná

With the area set aside for soy cultivation, Paraná producers are now turning their attention to the climate. According to Deral, weather conditions in recent weeks contributed to the worsening of crops implemented in Paraná.

4 – Farmer cries on his knees after seeing the police recover his tractors

The theft of two tractors sparked an image that circulated on social media last week. Upon seeing his heritage recovered by the Municipal Civil Guard, producer Valdemir de Lima could not contain his emotion and wept kneeling on the road that connects the São Paulo municipalities of Pirapora do Bom Jesus and Araçariguama. See the full article.

3 – See what will be the effect of La Niña in Brazil during the summer

According to the weather forecast, the summer will have a very typical pattern of La Niña, with rain above average in most of the North and Northeast regions, in addition to the states of Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Goiás and Mato Grosso and below average in the South, in addition to São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul. see more.

2 – Map suspends the sale of 150,000 bottles of olive oil in six states

An inspection operation by the Ministry of Agriculture (Mapa) to combat fraud in olive oil and remove from supermarket shelves the products considered inappropriate for consumption resulted in the suspension of the sale of 151.4 thousand olive oil bottles in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará, Goiás, Paraná and Santa Catarina. Check the details.

1 – Gasoline and ethanol prices fall again at service stations

Ticket Log’s price survey showed a decline in gasoline and ethanol prices at stations in early December. The study shows that this was the first bomb retreat since the month of April this year. read more.