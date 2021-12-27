Dies at age 80 Mark Taylor, creator of ‘He-Man’ and ‘Ninja Turtles’

Mark Taylor, the creator of He-Man and the Nija Turtles, died on Thursday, 23, aged 80, in his home in Southern California, his family told the Associated Press. The cause of death was congestive heart failure.

He-Man is the main character in Mattel’s Masters of the Universe toy line, featured in a number of comic books and animated series. He-Man and his friends attempt to defend the kingdom of Eternia and the secrets of Castle Grayskull from the evil forces of Skeleton.

Although he became a children’s idol for his extraordinary strength, a hero permanently fighting villains, He-Man became an icon among members of the LGBTQ communities, who saw parallels between He-Man and the secret life of Prince Adam, the alter- hero’s ego.

Toy designer Mark Taylor explained that He-Man’s original design was conceived from sketches while working for Mattel, being inspired by Cro-Magnon men and Vikings. Mattel sold somewhere around 70 million Master of the Universe series dolls when they were released more than 40 years ago.

Mark Taylor’s work has been the subject of several documentaries. At a festival dedicated to He-Man in 2015, he declared that if he were to create a strong character like the blonde He-Man these days, he would certainly create a heroine instead of a hero. “Women are the heroes of our time”, he justified.

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

